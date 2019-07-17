Martingale Asset Management LP Increases Holding in Cardinal Health (CAH); Advisors Capital Management Lifted Its Costco Whsl New (COST) Stake by $430,416; Share Price Rose

Martingale Asset Management LP increased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 502.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP bought 89,291 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 107,044 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.16 million, up from 17,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $46.79. About 2.92M shares traded or 3.43% up from the average. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 16.28% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CFO: THIRD QUARTER EPS MISS DRIVEN BY 37.5% TAX RATE; 20/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health missed profit expectations on supply chain issues and higher costs related to its Cordis medical device unit; 09/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Raises Dividend to 47.63c Vs. 46.24c; 03/05/2018 – COST, INVENTORY CHALLENGES STILL PRESENT IN CARDINAL MED. UNIT; 07/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB SAYS CONCENTRATION IN PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER, DISTRIBUTION, PHARMACY STORE BUSINESSES MAY PREVENT COMPETITION; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health 3Q EPS 81c; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health: 3Q Hurt By Significant Negative Change in Effective Tax Rate, Primarily Associated With Cordis Business; 09/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Recommends Shareholders Reject TRC’s ‘mini-tender’ Offer — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – The Kroger Co. and Cardinal Health to Co-Host Drug Take-Back Events Across 26 States on April 28

Advisors Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 75.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Capital Management Llc bought 1,764 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,091 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $999,000, up from 2,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $280.65. About 1.23 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Health Care Value and Innovation; 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp Announces an Increase in Its Qtrly Cash Div; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Healt; 19/03/2018 – Whole Foods calls supplier summit amid Amazon angst; 19/04/2018 – EnWave Receives First Repeat Costco Order from Pacific Northwest Division for Moon Cheese; 17/05/2018 – Hak’s Launches First All-Organic Meal Kit Exclusively in LA Costco Stores; 03/05/2018 – Blue Apron Sells Meal Kits at Costco; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q EPS $1.59; 24/04/2018 – Costco Raises Quarter Dividend to 57c Vs. 50c; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 57C FROM 50C, EST. 55C

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91B and $9.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Skywest (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 6,017 shares to 19,208 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Plexus Corp (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 29,604 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,002 shares, and cut its stake in Us Bancorp Del Com New (NYSE:USB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold CAH shares while 162 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 256.66 million shares or 0.25% less from 257.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Inc holds 0.05% or 22.94M shares. Archford Strategies Llc has invested 0.04% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Advsr Asset Inc, Colorado-based fund reported 375,262 shares. Ameriprise Fincl holds 5.79M shares. Jpmorgan Chase And has 0.01% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 1.03 million shares. Wellington Management Ltd Liability Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 7.29 million shares. Gulf Intll Retail Bank (Uk) has 0.06% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 69,775 shares. First Mercantile Trust Commerce has invested 0.09% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Todd Asset Management Ltd Liability Company holds 33,593 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Legal General Grp Public Limited reported 2.23 million shares. Advisory Svcs Networks Ltd Com accumulated 1,978 shares. The Netherlands-based Apg Asset Management Nv has invested 0.01% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Da Davidson accumulated 15,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 652,315 were accumulated by Axa. Regent Invest Mgmt Lc owns 25,580 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio.

Advisors Capital Management Llc, which manages about $763.81 million and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 9,724 shares to 10,593 shares, valued at $2.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 5,043 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,477 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

