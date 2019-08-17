Martingale Asset Management LP Holds Holding in Graham Holdings Company (GHC); Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Market Value Declined While Salient Trust Company Lta Cut Its Holding

Salient Trust Company Lta decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 5.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Trust Company Lta sold 7,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 124,709 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.43 million, down from 132,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $131.36. About 5.86M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal Impairment; 15/03/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION BASED ON DATA FROM MULTICENTER, OPEN-LABEL PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ERDAFITINIB; 18/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson/biosimilars: immune to reason; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly expand heart failure program for Jardiance® with new exercise capacity trials; 14/05/2018 – J&J defends itself in trial over baby powder asbestos claims; 29/03/2018 – Arkansas sues opioid manufacturers for roles in epidemic; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets $2.1 Billion Offer for Blood Glucose Monitoring Business; 20/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON SAYS JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO CFO; 13/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson virtual training centers help Asia’s surgeons; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018

Martingale Asset Management LP increased its stake in Graham Holdings Company (GHC) by 154.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP bought 16,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.17% . The institutional investor held 26,355 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.01 million, up from 10,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Graham Holdings Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $12.98 during the last trading session, reaching $715.12. About 26,192 shares traded. Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) has risen 32.28% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GHC News: 03/05/2018 – Graham Holdings Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 21/05/2018 – Graham Holdings Recasts Financial Statements to Reflect New FASB Guidance, Co’s Segment Reorganization; 14/05/2018 – Kaplan Educational Foundation Honors Daniel R. Porterfield for Commitment to lnclusivity and Student Success; 24/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO – NOTES, WHICH MATURE ON JUNE 1, 2026, WERE PRICED AT 100% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 14/05/2018 – Kaplan Educational Foundation Honors Daniel R. Porterfield for Commitment to Inclusivity and Student Success; 19/04/2018 – DJ Graham Holdings Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GHC); 21/05/2018 – Graham Holdings Recasts Consolidated Financial Statements as of Dec. 31, 2017 and 2016, and Three Years Ended Dec. 31, 2017; 07/03/2018 – Graham Holdings Volume Jumps Almost Six Times 20 Day Average; 05/03/2018 Purdue University Receives HLC Approval for Purdue Global; 21/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDING OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91B and $9.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co (NYSE:MKC) by 21,718 shares to 40,098 shares, valued at $6.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Geo Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) by 25,417 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,108 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Salient Trust Company Lta, which manages about $778.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,814 shares to 96,569 shares, valued at $10.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.42 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.