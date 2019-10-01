Martingale Asset Management LP Holding in Ppl (PPL) Has Cut as Share Price Declined; Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Declined While Harding Loevner LP Has Lowered by $5.06 Million Its Holding

Harding Loevner Lp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 1.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp sold 2,674 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 135,814 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $257.18 million, down from 138,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $860.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $1738.6. About 2.46M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – VIKING REDUCED AMZN, ECA, NTES, NFLX, V IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Amazon will raise the price of Prime from $99 to $119 in the U.S. The increase is effective for new customers starting May 11; 05/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: I was wrong on Google and Amazon, Jeff Bezos achieved a business ‘miracle’; 25/05/2018 – Alexa, No! An Echo Recorded a Private Conversation and Shared It by Mistake, Amazon Confirms; 08/04/2018 – Quantum Cloud Partners with AWS to Provide Global Cloud Rendering; 05/04/2018 – Trump taking serious look at policy options on Amazon.com; 19/03/2018 – Amazon Fashion Unveils New Photo Studio in Tokyo with Mame Kurogouchi Show; 06/03/2018 – Amazon’s move into banking could make online shopping possible for everyone; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON PRIME PRICE BOOST IS FIRST INCREASE SINCE 2014; 03/04/2018 – JUST IN: President Trump talks about Amazon again, says that the company can afford to pay a fair rate for USPS services

Martingale Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Ppl Corporation (PPL) by 65.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP sold 23,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 12,219 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $379,000, down from 35,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Ppl Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $31.35. About 2.56M shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.31 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/05/2018 – PPL:APPOINTMENT OF CFO; 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q OPER REV. $2.13B, EST. $2.09B; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES $2,126 MLN VS $1,951 MLN; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 10/04/2018 – Given fig leaf offered by Xi now is the time for trump to declare victory in the china trade war watch the mkt soar & ppl forget abt mueller

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 94.49 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 3.39% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.59 per share. PPL’s profit will be $440.64M for 12.85 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by PPL Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.17% EPS growth.