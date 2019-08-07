Martingale Asset Management LP Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN) Increased by $1.82 Million as Valuation Declined; Main Street Research Has Raised Its Position in Verizon Communications (VZ) as Stock Value Declined

Martingale Asset Management LP increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 6.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP bought 1,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 16,835 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.98 million, up from 15,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $885.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $1789.65. About 3.96 million shares traded or 2.08% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/03/2018 – They Once Saved Amazon. Now Convertible Bonds Expose Tech Qualms; 17/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – NEW ZEALAND CUSTOMERS CAN BROWSE AND SHOP OVER 45 MLN ELIGIBLE ITEMS THAT CAN BE SHIPPED TO THEIR COUNTRY FROM UNITED STATES; 07/05/2018 – Transgender show ‘Transparent’ to end after one more season; 07/03/2018 – Amazon is making another move in its courtship of lower-income shoppers. Customers on Medicaid can get Amazon Prime for $5.99 a month, or $7 less than the new regular monthly fee of $12.99; 02/04/2018 – Rep. Connolly: Trump blasts Amazon for hurting the postal service. Is that true?; 27/03/2018 – Verde’s Super Greensand® Now Available at Amazon.com; 06/04/2018 – Digital Transact: Is Amazon Mulling a P2P Payment Service for Its Alexa Voice Commerce Service?; 27/04/2018 – Blue Origin is aiming to launch its New Shepard rocket for the eighth time on Sunday, Jeff Bezos said in a tweet. via @cnbctech; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s sellers are going global, helping the company generate big profits; 14/05/2018 – Amazon will adopt a ‘Rooney Rule’ to increase board diversity after its initial opposition sparked employee outrage

Main Street Research Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Main Street Research Llc bought 7,137 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 253,218 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.97 million, up from 246,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Main Street Research Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $55.1. About 8.92M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS SAYS 5G DEPLOYMENT PROGRESSING AS PLANNED; ‘QUICKLY APPROACHING’ INITIAL LAUNCH OF RESIDENTIAL BROADBAND SERVICE LATER THIS YR; 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Google and Netflix pay a higher median salary than Exxon, Goldman Sachs or Verizon:; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO – EXPECT TO SEE CO CONTINUE ADDING TO DIGITAL RIGHTS PORTFOLIO TO DISTRIBUTE ACROSS VARIOUS YAHOO! PLATFORMS, OATH PLATFORMS GOING FORWARD; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO – BEST APPROACH FOR CO AT THIS POINT IN TIME IS TO BE INDEPENDENT DISTRIBUTOR OF RIGHTS; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, VERIZON ARE SAID TO BE FOCUS OF MOBILE SWITCHING PROBE; 12/04/2018 – BeyondTrust Contributes Vulnerability Statistics to 2018 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Investigating AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 03/05/2018 – VERIZON – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF CO’S 11 DIRECTORS TO A ONE-YEAR TERM; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 18/05/2018 – FCC investigating reports website flaw exposed mobile phone locations

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Middleton Inc Ma has 19,307 shares for 5.51% of their portfolio. Linscomb & Williams has 0.4% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Papp L Roy And Associates holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 370 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa holds 2.09% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 11,584 shares. Martin Currie Limited accumulated 3,500 shares. Aspen Investment Management Inc holds 1.27% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,022 shares. Chase Invest Counsel Corporation owns 3,308 shares. 119 are held by Aimz Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Co. Beaumont Ltd Company has 0.81% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Milestone accumulated 0.12% or 521 shares. Greenbrier Ptnrs Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 35,000 shares or 11.07% of all its holdings. Southpoint Cap Advsrs LP reported 60,000 shares. Tocqueville Asset Ltd Partnership holds 2.2% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 92,377 shares. Piedmont Advisors holds 52,707 shares. Doheny Asset Management Ca reported 1.1% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91 billion and $9.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) by 39,291 shares to 118,074 shares, valued at $5.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Athene Holdings by 89,678 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,919 shares, and cut its stake in Fair Isaac And Co (NYSE:FICO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenview Bank & Trust Tru Dept has 1.63% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Hanseatic Management Svcs has 7,845 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Northstar Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.61% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Stock Yards Bancorporation & Tru stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Capital Management Assoc reported 25,720 shares or 2.37% of all its holdings. Steinberg Asset Mgmt, Florida-based fund reported 147,169 shares. Somerset Trust invested in 12,092 shares. Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability Company holds 760 shares. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.33% or 31,236 shares. Reilly Fincl Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 21,483 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru accumulated 23.06M shares or 0.41% of the stock. Ny State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.98% or 6.52M shares in its portfolio. Hamel Associate has invested 2.51% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 45,399 were reported by Homrich & Berg. Natixis Advisors LP reported 819,764 shares.

