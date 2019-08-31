Martingale Asset Management LP Has Upped Its Balchem (BCPC) Stake; Ci Investments Increased Dollar Gen New (DG) Stake

Ci Investments Inc increased Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) stake by 715.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ci Investments Inc acquired 283,109 shares as Dollar Gen Corp New (DG)’s stock rose 8.24%. The Ci Investments Inc holds 322,665 shares with $38.49 million value, up from 39,556 last quarter. Dollar Gen Corp New now has $36.43B valuation. It closed at $156.09 lastly. It is up 36.56% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times 20 Day Average; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – COMPANY REITERATES FISCAL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Same-store Sales Up in the Mid-2% Range; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General to Offer Birth Mothers Eight Weeks of Paid Leav; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Increases Shr Repurchase Program Authorization by $1B; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 29C/SHR FROM 26C, EST. 27C; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL BOOSTS SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY $1.0B; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General: Benefits to Be Available to Eligible Full- and Part-Time Employee; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – 2018 SAME-STORE SALES GROWTH ESTIMATED TO BE IN MID-TWO PERCENT RANGE; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Louisiana Demand Related to Labeling, Marketing, Sale of Private-Label Motor Oil

Martingale Asset Management LP increased Balchem Corp (BCPC) stake by 33.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Martingale Asset Management LP acquired 23,400 shares as Balchem Corp (BCPC)’s stock rose 3.17%. The Martingale Asset Management LP holds 93,314 shares with $8.66M value, up from 69,914 last quarter. Balchem Corp now has $2.80B valuation. The stock decreased 1.18% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $88.79. About 93,474 shares traded. Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC) has risen 4.75% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical BCPC News: 04/05/2018 – Balchem 1Q EPS 60c; 16/05/2018 – Balchem at Houlihan Lokey Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Balchem, Beacon Roofing Supply, Rice Midstream Partners LP, LTC Properties, Ubiq; 09/05/2018 – Balchem at Houlihan Lokey Industrials Conference May 17; 04/05/2018 – Balchem 1Q Net $19.3M; 20/04/2018 – Balchem Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Balchem at Houlihan Lokey Global Industrial Conference May 17; 23/03/2018 – Balchem Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Balchem Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BCPC); 04/05/2018 – Balchem 1Q EBITDA $40.9M

Among 2 analysts covering Balchem Corp (NASDAQ:BCPC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Balchem Corp has $101 highest and $10000 lowest target. $100.50’s average target is 13.19% above currents $88.79 stock price. Balchem Corp had 5 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Pivotal Research given on Monday, May 6. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 1 by H.C. Wainwright.

Martingale Asset Management LP decreased Moog Inc Cl A (NYSE:MOG.A) stake by 18,305 shares to 53,017 valued at $4.61 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced American Equity Invest (NYSE:AEL) stake by 29,744 shares and now owns 47,100 shares. Us Bancorp Del Com New (NYSE:USB) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.58 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 12 investors sold BCPC shares while 61 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 27.12 million shares or 2.87% less from 27.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset has invested 0% in Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC). Stanley has 0.22% invested in Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC) for 12,100 shares. Moreover, Piedmont Inv Advsr has 0.03% invested in Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC). Stillwater Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 0.62% or 30,450 shares. Aqr Capital Management Ltd Company invested in 0% or 3,958 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC) for 321,056 shares. Regions Fincl holds 342 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability has 0.48% invested in Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC) for 334,142 shares. Glenmede Trust Com Na holds 0% of its portfolio in Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC) for 9,177 shares. Td Asset has 0% invested in Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC) for 6,600 shares. Arizona State Retirement System has 49,787 shares. The New York-based Sg Americas Securities Lc has invested 0% in Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC). Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC) or 20 shares. Stephens Inc Ar owns 3,345 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $254,220 activity. On Monday, August 5 the insider MASON SCOTT C bought $254,220.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toth Fincl Advisory Corp invested in 45 shares or 0% of the stock. Fort LP holds 0.02% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) or 985 shares. Fincl Counselors Inc has 0.01% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Two Sigma Ltd has invested 0% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Metropolitan Life Insurance New York reported 60,114 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Advsrs Asset Mgmt has 6,469 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mackenzie Financial Corporation invested in 0.19% or 670,894 shares. 241,072 are held by Sterling Ltd Llc. Wesbanco Savings Bank Inc accumulated 0.01% or 1,865 shares. Hendley And holds 1.73% or 28,315 shares. Homrich And Berg has 0.03% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.06% or 140,000 shares. First Manhattan holds 42 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Psagot House Ltd holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 14,986 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt Inc holds 2,625 shares.

Among 17 analysts covering Dollar General (NYSE:DG), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Dollar General has $18000 highest and $105 lowest target. $149.24’s average target is -4.39% below currents $156.09 stock price. Dollar General had 36 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 8 by Goldman Sachs. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 22 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by UBS. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Guggenheim. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets on Thursday, March 14 with “Hold”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, July 25. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $144 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. The stock of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, June 17 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 14 by Oppenheimer.

Ci Investments Inc decreased Smartsheet Inc stake by 553,124 shares to 1.08 million valued at $44.07 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Sensata Technologies Hldng stake by 40,100 shares and now owns 1.64M shares. Broadcom Inc was reduced too.