Martingale Asset Management LP Has Upped By $1.91 Million Its Southwest Gas Co (SWX) Stake; 3 Analysts Bullish Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN)

Martingale Asset Management LP increased Southwest Gas Co (SWX) stake by 19.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Martingale Asset Management LP acquired 23,305 shares as Southwest Gas Co (SWX)’s stock rose 7.95%. The Martingale Asset Management LP holds 144,038 shares with $11.85 million value, up from 120,733 last quarter. Southwest Gas Co now has $4.73 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $88.52. About 2,457 shares traded. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) has risen 16.22% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SWX News: 02/05/2018 – Southwest Gas Holdings Declares Third Quarter 2018 Dividend; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST GAS HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED OPERATING REVENUE $754.3 MLN VS $654.7 MLN; 02/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas Co – 04/02/2018 05:30 PM; 07/05/2018 – Southwest Gas 1Q Net $79.1M; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/04/2018 09:13 AM; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST GAS HOLDINGS INC – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 ARE ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $670 MLN; 20/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/20/2018 09:08 AM; 10/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST GAS HOLDINGS INC SWX.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $89; 14/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas Corporation – 03/14/2018 12:35 PM; 07/05/2018 – SWX SEES FY OPER INCOME RELATIVELY UNCHANGED, MODESTLY HIGHER

Among 3 analysts covering Allied Prop. REIT (TSE:AP.UN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Allied Prop. REIT has $53 highest and $51 lowest target. $51.83’s average target is 1.19% above currents $51.22 stock price. Allied Prop. REIT had 3 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Scotia Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $51.5 target in Friday, March 8 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 20 by BMO Capital Markets. Raymond James maintained Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN) on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. See Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN) latest ratings:

24/06/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $53 Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $51 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $51.5 Maintain

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 16 investors sold SWX shares while 73 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 43.21 million shares or 4.25% less from 45.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Trust LP invested in 17,951 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag holds 95,012 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Street holds 0.01% in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) or 1.68 million shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management invested in 0% or 2,489 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel Incorporated holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) for 13,455 shares. Aqr Cap Ltd Com reported 255,412 shares. Luminus Management Ltd invested in 131,258 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) for 4,223 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtn accumulated 0.08% or 20,008 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Limited accumulated 137,984 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dupont Capital Mngmt Corporation reported 5,901 shares. California-based Ashfield Partners has invested 0.02% in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 54,584 shares in its portfolio. Td Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX). Moreover, Gamco Et Al has 0.53% invested in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) for 845,632 shares.

