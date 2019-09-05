Martingale Asset Management LP Has Upped Brinker Int’l (EAT) Stake By $1.37 Million; Frontfour Capital Group Lowered Its Marriott Vacations Wrldwde C (VAC) Stake

Frontfour Capital Group Llc decreased Marriott Vacations Wrldwde C (VAC) stake by 40.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Frontfour Capital Group Llc sold 118,673 shares as Marriott Vacations Wrldwde C (VAC)’s stock declined 3.42%. The Frontfour Capital Group Llc holds 170,901 shares with $15.98M value, down from 289,574 last quarter. Marriott Vacations Wrldwde C now has $4.20B valuation. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $97.51. About 344,809 shares traded. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) has declined 13.38% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.38% the S&P500. Some Historical VAC News: 16/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Marriott Vacations in lead to clinch merger with ILG; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181315: Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation; ILG, Inc; 30/04/2018 – Marriott Vacations Board Will Be Expanded From Eight to 10 Members; 30/04/2018 – Marriott Vacations Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 7; 03/05/2018 – UNITE HERE Launches Website to Track Marriott’s Activities in China; 16/04/2018 – American Express, Marriott Unveil ‘New and Refreshed’ Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 26/03/2018 – BGC’s Amerex Energy Services Wins Mandate for North American Marriott sites; 16/04/2018 – Seattle Marriott Redmond Unveils M SPACE; 14/05/2018 – zipLogix™ to exhibit at the 2018 REALTORS® Trade Expo May 16-17 at the Marriott Wardman Park Hotel’s Exhibit Hall A; 03/05/2018 – Marriott Vacations Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $310 Million-$325 Million

Martingale Asset Management LP increased Brinker Int’l Inc (EAT) stake by 17.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Martingale Asset Management LP acquired 31,092 shares as Brinker Int’l Inc (EAT)’s stock declined 5.12%. The Martingale Asset Management LP holds 204,748 shares with $9.09M value, up from 173,656 last quarter. Brinker Int’l Inc now has $1.48 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.25% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $39.38. About 1.37 million shares traded or 23.91% up from the average. Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) has declined 16.91% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EAT News: 10/05/2018 – Mesirow Financial Advises Brinker Brown Fastener & Supply Inc. On Its Sale To Colony Hardware Corporation, A Portfolio Company Of Tailwind Capital Group, LLC; 22/03/2018 – Brinker Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – BRINKER NOW SEES YEAR REV UNCHANGED TO DOWN 0.5%; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International Sees FY18 Revenues Flat to Down 0.5% Compared to FY17; 01/05/2018 – BRINKER 3Q ADJ EPS $1.08, EST. $1.03; 12/05/2018 – Notice of Unauthorized Access to Chili’s® Grill & Bar Guest Data; 09/05/2018 – Neil Brinker to Join Advanced Energy as Oper Chief; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International Sees FY18 Comparable Restaurant Sales Down 0.5% to 1.0%; 19/03/2018 New Loyalty Program at Chili’s Rewards the Guest on Every Visit; 21/05/2018 – Chili’s Introduces The Boss Burger to Restaurants Nationwide

Among 4 analysts covering Brinker International (NYSE:EAT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Brinker International has $4700 highest and $4000 lowest target. $44.20’s average target is 12.24% above currents $39.38 stock price. Brinker International had 11 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Gordon Haskett upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, September 3 report. Citigroup maintained Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) rating on Wednesday, August 21. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $4700 target. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Monday, August 19 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, August 16 by Stephens.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $94,440 activity. 800 shares were bought by Baltes Kelly C., worth $33,640.

Martingale Asset Management LP decreased Covanta Hldgs (NYSE:CVA) stake by 21,800 shares to 147,600 valued at $2.56 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spirit Realty Capital Inc stake by 58,485 shares and now owns 224,563 shares. Ppg Industries (NYSE:PPG) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 33 investors sold EAT shares while 95 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 43.77 million shares or 1.41% less from 44.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Aqr Cap Mgmt Lc invested in 1.22M shares or 0.06% of the stock. Mason Street Advsrs Llc accumulated 19,941 shares. Globeflex Capital LP holds 0.21% or 22,071 shares. Legal & General Gp Public Limited holds 72,709 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) for 228 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 124,780 shares. Principal Financial Group owns 212,738 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bluecrest Ltd accumulated 5,393 shares. Stevens Capital Mgmt LP reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). 6.65M were accumulated by Vanguard. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 25,462 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability Co stated it has 38,478 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 0% invested in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) for 27,306 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 0.01% invested in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) for 56,532 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold VAC shares while 89 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 36.93 million shares or 3.50% less from 38.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Ltd (Trc) invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Natixis Advisors LP accumulated 24,208 shares. Bamco Ny owns 3.23 million shares. Raymond James & Assoc has invested 0% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.06% or 65,908 shares in its portfolio. Bluecrest Cap Ltd reported 2,557 shares. 3.62 million were accumulated by Wellington Management Group Limited Liability Partnership. Profund Advsr Limited Liability Co reported 3,848 shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Creative Planning stated it has 4,050 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0.02% or 59,950 shares in its portfolio. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Co owns 0.01% invested in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) for 6,897 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd, New York-based fund reported 127,049 shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank accumulated 4,569 shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust reported 2,896 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Among 2 analysts covering Marriot Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Marriot Vacations Worldwide has $120 highest and $9800 lowest target. $109’s average target is 11.78% above currents $97.51 stock price. Marriot Vacations Worldwide had 6 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was initiated by Credit Suisse.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $334,785 activity. 4,000 shares valued at $334,785 were bought by WEISZ STEPHEN P on Monday, August 5.

Analysts await Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 46.48% or $0.66 from last year’s $1.42 per share. VAC’s profit will be $89.68M for 11.72 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual earnings per share reported by Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.52% EPS growth.