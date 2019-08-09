Martingale Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) as Market Valuation Rose; Camden Ppty Tr (CPT) Shareholder Picton Mahoney Asset Management Decreased Its Stake

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its stake in Camden Ppty Tr (CPT) by 2.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management sold 4,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.31% . The institutional investor held 161,400 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.38 million, down from 165,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Camden Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $104.71. About 84,534 shares traded. Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has risen 14.89% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CPT News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Camden Property Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPT); 17/05/2018 – S&P REVISES CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 16/03/2018 – DIGNITANA AB DIGN.ST – HAS BEGUN PROCESS OF OBTAINING A CURRENT PROCEDURAL TERMINOLOGY (CPT®) CODE FOR FDA-CLEARED SCALP COOLING SYSTEMS; 11/04/2018 – CPT Responds to Labour Party Announcement on Free Bus Travel for Under 25s; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY 1Q FFO/SHR $1.15, EST. $1.14; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY SEES 2Q FFO/SHR $1.16 TO $1.20, EST. $1.19; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.75 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Camden Property; 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q Net $40.5M; 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q EPS 41c

Martingale Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) by 66.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP sold 600 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 301 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $214,000, down from 901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $814.61. About 205,401 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 15/05/2018 – Sands Capital Management, LLC Exits Position in Chipotle; 14/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE CHIEF MARKETING-STRATEGY OFFICER CRUMPACKER RESIGNS; 08/03/2018 – FTC: 20180826: Centene Corporation; CMG Holding Company, LLC; 23/04/2018 – DJ CMG Holdings Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMGO); 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican Sees 130 to 150 New Restaurant Openings in 2018; 26/04/2018 – Chipotle: The New CEO Has Already Shot Down Breakfast — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican Sees 2018 Comparable Restaurant Sales Increases in Low-Single Digits; 20/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chipotle Mexican Grill – 04/20/2018 10:32 AM; 26/04/2018 – Chipotle CEO Says No to Breakfast, Yes to Longer Hours; 30/04/2018 – Chipotle Partners With DoorDash For Delivery Nationwide — MarketWatch

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.10 earnings per share, up 43.52% or $0.94 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CMG’s profit will be $88.49M for 65.69 P/E if the $3.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.99 actual earnings per share reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.31% negative EPS growth.

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91 billion and $9.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 16,692 shares to 220,438 shares, valued at $4.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spire Inc by 26,603 shares in the quarter, for a total of 152,332 shares, and has risen its stake in Sinclair Broadcast (NASDAQ:SBGI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMG shares while 156 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 25.37 million shares or 6.67% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Advisors reported 0% stake. Texas-based Twin Tree Lp has invested 0.01% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Paragon Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). 1,192 were reported by Coatue Mgmt Lc. Shellback Cap LP holds 7,339 shares. Bluemountain Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 20,799 shares. Commerce Bank, Missouri-based fund reported 582 shares. The Texas-based Motco has invested 0% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Syntal Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Company owns 921 shares. Cleararc Capital owns 581 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Arizona State Retirement owns 11,849 shares. Korea Inv Corporation invested in 18,600 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank stated it has 6,736 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Advisor Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 341 shares. Oak Ridge Investments has 0.04% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 841 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $98.32 million activity. Hartung Jack sold $4.34 million worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold CPT shares while 87 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 86.50 million shares or 1.19% more from 85.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brookfield Asset Mgmt stated it has 0% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Adelante Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 729,058 shares or 3.63% of the stock. Commerce Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Weiss Multi has invested 1% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). 10,700 are owned by Ellington Management Group Lc. 2.61 million are held by Price T Rowe Associates Md. Lincluden Mgmt Limited has invested 0.45% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). New York State Teachers Retirement Sys invested 0.03% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Stifel owns 28,912 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 251,793 shares. South State has 12,735 shares. Sei Invs, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 219,342 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Corp, Ohio-based fund reported 197,821 shares. 157,893 were accumulated by Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The. Stephens Ar invested in 18,083 shares.

Analysts await Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.28 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.2 per share. CPT’s profit will be $125.75M for 20.45 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual earnings per share reported by Camden Property Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management, which manages about $1.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proshares Tr by 4,690 shares to 9,670 shares, valued at $638,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 26,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).