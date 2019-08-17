Martingale Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Its Stake in Mccormick & Co (MKC) by $3.26 Million; United Parcel Srvc Class B (UPS) Position Has Upped by Hollencrest Securities Llc

Martingale Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co (MKC) by 35.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP sold 21,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 40,098 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.04 million, down from 61,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Mccormick & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $169.94. About 1.96M shares traded or 127.00% up from the average. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co 2Q Net $422.6M; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK – REITERATED PLANS TO USE ITS TAX BENEFITS TO MAKE STRATEGIC INVESTMENTS TO DRIVE GROWTH, RETURN CASH TO SHAREHOLDERS, PAY DOWN DEBT; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co 2Q Adj EPS $1.00; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: McCormick Media wants a bigger stake in Tronc; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 90C; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & CO – NET FAVORABLE NON-RECURRING IMPACT OF RECENT U.S. TAX ACT, AMONG OTHER THINGS, INCREASED EPS BY $2.18 IN 2018; 20/03/2018 – Henderson Global Care Growth Adds Equinix, Cuts McCormick; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co. Sees FY18 Sales Up 13%-15%; 08/03/2018 McCormick & Company Expands Partnership with NCBA CLUSA to Improve Livelihoods of Smallholder Farmers; 29/05/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Subsidiary, Clean Earth, Acquires ESMI Companies And MKC Enterprises

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Srvc Class B (UPS) by 25.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 73,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 361,144 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.35M, up from 288,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Srvc Class B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $115.3. About 2.62M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 02/05/2018 – A source familiar with the matter said UPS is in talks to hire trucking company Werner Enterprises to help it compete in this area; 30/05/2018 – Global Classified Annual Report 2017-2018: Revenue Opportunities, Brightest Start-Ups & Overview of the Big 6 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/03/2018 – UPS – NANDO CESARONE IS NAMED INTERNATIONAL PRESIDENT, REPLACING BARBER; 23/05/2018 – UPS TO BOOST CHARGE ON OVERSIZED ITEMS IN SMALL-PACKAGE NETWORK; 07/05/2018 – CR Magazine Names UPS A “Best Corporate Citizen” Ninth Year In Row; 21/03/2018 – Hong Kong Monetary Authority Ups Base Rate to 2% Vs 1.75% Following Fed Increase; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AA’ Fm ‘A+’ On Liberty Sch Dist, CA GO Bnds; 21/03/2018 – UPS – PLANS TO INVEST MORE THAN $500 MLN TOWARDS FACILITY EXPANSIONS, TECHNOLOGICAL ENHANCEMENTS IN CANADA; 16/04/2018 – Seko Logistics joins truckers adding assembly service to U.S. home deliveries; 26/04/2018 – UPS SAYS ABOUT 70% FINISHED WITH $2 BILLION EUROPE INVESTMENT

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “UPS will more than double its space at Tampa International Airport – Tampa Bay Business Journal” on July 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The 1 Key Number You Should Focus On at UPS – Motley Fool” published on August 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “UPS Announces CFO Succession Plan NYSE:UPS – GlobeNewswire” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “UPS Helps K12 Equip Online Learners For Back To School – GlobeNewswire” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “UPS Board Increases Quarterly Dividend NYSE:UPS – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 15, 2019.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $762.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris International In (NYSE:PM) by 7,336 shares to 103,063 shares, valued at $9.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 2,741 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 428,033 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Trust.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Highvista Strategies Ltd Llc has invested 0.2% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.2% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Moody Fincl Bank Tru Division has 0.28% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 92,553 shares. Capital Limited Limited Liability accumulated 180 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited accumulated 6,468 shares. Strategic Advisors Llc invested in 0.53% or 12,328 shares. 15,082 are owned by Excalibur Management Corporation. Moreover, Salzhauer Michael has 0.11% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 1,993 shares. United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset Management has invested 0.08% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.1% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Town & Country State Bank & Dba First Bankers owns 5,568 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Parnassus Investments Ca has invested 2.08% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Mason Street Limited Com, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 99,292 shares. Argi Investment Svcs Limited Liability Co stated it has 17,543 shares. Keating Invest Counselors stated it has 1.91% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91B and $9.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) by 11,800 shares to 105,930 shares, valued at $3.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK) by 65,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,510 shares, and has risen its stake in Int’l Business Machines (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold MKC shares while 225 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 102.01 million shares or 4.46% less from 106.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia-based Motley Fool Wealth Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.42% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Burney Communications invested in 0.02% or 2,192 shares. Portland Glob Advsrs Ltd Liability Co owns 12,387 shares. Paloma Partners Mgmt Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) for 2,135 shares. Parametric has 460,246 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 22,365 shares. Amer National Insurance Tx holds 84,585 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.06% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Moody Commercial Bank Tru Division stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Bahl Gaynor has invested 0.44% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Brown Advisory accumulated 119,402 shares or 0.05% of the stock. D E Shaw Inc holds 13,945 shares. Albert D Mason owns 11,806 shares for 1.3% of their portfolio. Eulav Asset holds 0.3% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) for 48,500 shares. Garrison Asset Mngmt Lc invested 0.24% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).