Martingale Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Capital One Finl (COF) Position; CLAROCITY CORPORATION COMMON SHARES (CLRYF) Shorts Up By 189.19%

Martingale Asset Management LP decreased Capital One Finl (COF) stake by 12.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Martingale Asset Management LP sold 30,698 shares as Capital One Finl (COF)’s stock rose 11.74%. The Martingale Asset Management LP holds 214,946 shares with $17.56 million value, down from 245,644 last quarter. Capital One Finl now has $46.13 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.27% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $98.08. About 3.14M shares traded or 60.16% up from the average. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 4.09% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.52% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 06/03/2018 – Dallas ISD: Dallas ISD News: Capital One hosts NAF Dallas ISD Academy students to help paid summer internships; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q-End Credit Card Loans Decreased 6% to $107.6B; 20/03/2018 – Capital One Financial Corporation to Webcast Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns 2 Capital One Multi-Asset Exctn Tr Series Rtgs; 17/04/2018 – Capital One Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: Capital One $Benchmark 3Y +85#, 7Y +130#; 15/03/2018 – Capital One February U.S. 30-Day Delinquency Rate 3.92%; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES OF $1,674 MLN VS $1,992 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 09/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE’S RESUBMITTED CAPITAL PLAN APPROVED BY FED; 08/05/2018 – Capital One To Resume Share Buybacks After Sale Of $17 Billion Of Mortgages — MarketWatch

CLAROCITY CORPORATION COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:CLRYF) had an increase of 189.19% in short interest. CLRYF’s SI was 10,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 189.19% from 3,700 shares previously. With 21,600 avg volume, 1 days are for CLAROCITY CORPORATION COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:CLRYF)’s short sellers to cover CLRYF’s short positions. It closed at $0.003 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 26, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Clarocity Corporation designs and develops real estate valuation and report products. The company has market cap of $2.10 million. The firm develops software for residential housing appraisal research in the metropolitan areas throughout the United States, as well as a suite of realtor powered valuation products. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides alternative valuation and appraisal fulfillment services.

Martingale Asset Management LP increased Fti Consult Inc (NYSE:FCN) stake by 15,401 shares to 148,447 valued at $11.40 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Qcr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:QCRH) stake by 12,800 shares and now owns 36,808 shares. Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Llc reported 0.12% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). First Republic Investment Management reported 76,974 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has 0.32% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 39,517 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Sys Fund has invested 0.17% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Camarda Financial Advsr Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 268,840 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Moreover, Fin Advantage Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Cipher Cap Ltd Partnership has 22,665 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board invested 0.03% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Raymond James Advsrs accumulated 69,258 shares. Acropolis Inv Ltd Co holds 0.16% or 12,361 shares. Adirondack Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Meiji Yasuda Life has 0.06% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 4,475 shares. Cibc Asset Inc invested in 49,736 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

More notable recent Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Capital One Earnings: COF Stock Gains as Card Loans Balance Higher – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Capital One participates in MoneyLion funding round – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “8 Stocks To Watch For July 19, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “14 Stocks To Watch For July 18, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Capital One +4.5% after Q2 EPS beats, NIM narrows – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Capital One Financial Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:COF), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Capital One Financial Corporation Common Stock had 3 analyst reports since May 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, May 14 report. The company was maintained on Monday, July 8 by Deutsche Bank.