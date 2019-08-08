Martingale Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Applied Materials (AMAT) Holding By $756,015; Van Berkom & Associates Has Trimmed Thermon Group Hldgs (THR) Holding

Van Berkom & Associates Inc decreased Thermon Group Hldgs Inc (THR) stake by 1.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Van Berkom & Associates Inc sold 33,381 shares as Thermon Group Hldgs Inc (THR)’s stock declined 1.74%. The Van Berkom & Associates Inc holds 2.69 million shares with $65.97M value, down from 2.72 million last quarter. Thermon Group Hldgs Inc now has $807.13 million valuation. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $23.84. About 50,147 shares traded. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) has risen 4.93% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.93% the S&P500. Some Historical THR News: 30/04/2018 – Thermon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Thermon Group Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THR); 24/05/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS – EXPECT THERMON HEATING SYSTEMS REVENUE CONTRIBUTION FROM $85.0 MLN TO $90.0 MLN FOR FISCAL 2019; 22/03/2018 – Thermon: With Dalgetty’s Appointment, Board Will Be Comprised of 9 Directors; 22/03/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS INC – FOLLOWING DALGETTY’S APPOINTMENT, THERMON’S BOARD WILL BE COMPRISED OF 9 DIRECTORS; 24/05/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS – SEES TOTAL REVENUE FOR COMBINED BUSINESS TO REACH $360 MLN – $370 MLN FOR FISCAL 2019; 03/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for UNITIL, EMCORE, Thermon Group, John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling; 22/03/2018 Thermon Appoints Linda Dalgetty to Its Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS SAYS QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.34 – SEC FILING

Martingale Asset Management LP decreased Applied Materials (AMAT) stake by 12.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Martingale Asset Management LP sold 19,385 shares as Applied Materials (AMAT)’s stock rose 13.81%. The Martingale Asset Management LP holds 133,650 shares with $5.30 million value, down from 153,035 last quarter. Applied Materials now has $44.71 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.31% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $47.76. About 2.89M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE REDUCED JPM, BAC, PYPL, AMAT, GOOGL IN 1Q: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Delaware US Growth Adds Applied Materials, Exits Celgene; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS CEO SPEAKING ON CONFERENCE CALL; 26/03/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $65; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Gross Margin 45.8%; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Predicts Sales Short of Rally’s Expectations; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 14/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY NON-GAAP SHR $1.22; 18/05/2018 – Tech Today: Square Unzettled, Debating AMAT, Google’s 60 Minutes — Barron’s Blog

Martingale Asset Management LP increased Pilgrims Pride Corp (NASDAQ:PPC) stake by 164,582 shares to 224,182 valued at $5.00M in 2019Q1. It also upped Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) stake by 45,015 shares and now owns 139,040 shares. Vectrus Inc was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Applied Materials Inc had 13 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, May 17 by UBS. The company was maintained on Friday, February 15 by Susquehanna.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 68,533 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 80,921 shares. Whitnell Co holds 5,188 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Jacobs Co Ca reported 91,700 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. First Foundation Advsr has invested 0.01% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Glenmede Commerce Na owns 0.1% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 554,211 shares. West Coast Llc reported 177,619 shares or 1.66% of all its holdings. 90,709 were reported by Holderness Com. Webster Savings Bank N A accumulated 533 shares. Hrt Lc has invested 0.1% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.11% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Csat Advisory LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). 8.25M were reported by Lsv Asset Management. Hartford Fincl Management holds 0.58% or 42,627 shares in its portfolio. Captrust Advsrs invested in 2,793 shares.

Analysts await Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to report earnings on August, 15 after the close. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 41.67% or $0.50 from last year’s $1.2 per share. AMAT’s profit will be $655.27 million for 17.06 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Applied Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold THR shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 31.99 million shares or 2.11% more from 31.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Interest Grp Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) for 20,666 shares. Art Advsr Ltd invested in 0.01% or 8,495 shares. 45,959 are held by Sta Wealth Management Ltd Liability. Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Management Ltd holds 63,397 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR). Moreover, M&T Commercial Bank Corporation has 0% invested in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR). State Common Retirement Fund holds 31,300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 2.69M were reported by Van Berkom And Associates Incorporated. Bank Of America De accumulated 0% or 515,570 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 37,820 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 49,623 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Manchester Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1,455 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fifth Third Bankshares, a Ohio-based fund reported 211 shares. Snyder Limited Partnership holds 0.54% or 463,845 shares in its portfolio. Sterling Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 114,637 shares.