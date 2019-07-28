Martingale Asset Management LP Has Raised Westwood Holdings Grp (WHG) Stake; Customers Bancorp (CUBI) Holder Tieton Capital Management Has Raised Its Stake by $609,930

Tieton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Customers Bancorp (CUBI) by 16.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc bought 33,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 245,323 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.49 million, up from 211,438 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Customers Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $641.83M market cap company. The stock increased 4.74% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $20.57. About 253,309 shares traded or 63.27% up from the average. Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) has declined 29.57% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBI News: 30/04/2018 – Customers Bancorp Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income of $20.5 Million; Diluted EPS of $0.64; 30/04/2018 – CUSTOMERS BANCORP SEES YR NIM LOW END OF 2.70%-2.80% TARGET; 27/04/2018 – Customers Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – CUSTOMERS BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 67C

Martingale Asset Management LP increased its stake in Westwood Holdings Grp Inc (WHG) by 26.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP bought 10,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.96% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 51,104 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, up from 40,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Westwood Holdings Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $286.09M market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $31.89. About 23,996 shares traded. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) has declined 48.39% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.82% the S&P500. Some Historical WHG News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Westwood Holdings; 01/05/2018 – Hanging at @NatenAl s @LizClaman old stomping grounds in Beverly Hills ordering a Westwood one; 25/04/2018 – Westwood 1Q Rev $33.6M; 14/05/2018 – Westwood Holdings Group Buys New 1.2% Position in Gentherm; 22/05/2018 – Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. Welcomes Steve Paddon as New Head of Institutional Sales; 03/04/2018 – LaChance Vineyards Wine Featured in Westwood One’s Backstage at the 2018 ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS™ Gift Bags; 31/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY HOMESERVICES HUDSON VALLEY PROPERTIES ACQUIRES WESTWOOD METES & BOUNDS REALTY LTD; 20/04/2018 – DJ Westwood Holdings Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WHG); 15/05/2018 – CoStar Group: Playboy Moving Headquarters to Westwood; 27/03/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: Renovation of Westwood theater gets go-ahead

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98 million and $112.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (NYSE:SCS) by 80,235 shares to 195,345 shares, valued at $2.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold CUBI shares while 39 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 23.73 million shares or 3.90% more from 22.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The has 10,735 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI). Eagle Boston Mngmt stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.02% in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI). Deutsche National Bank Ag accumulated 210,968 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 22,268 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Legal And General Grp Inc Public Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) for 67,663 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0% in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI). Matarin Management Limited Liability Com owns 0.07% invested in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) for 51,200 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can has invested 0% in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI). Assetmark stated it has 14,017 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI). Third Avenue Mngmt Ltd has 0.88% invested in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) for 519,152 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 1,715 shares.

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91B and $9.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 35,809 shares to 6,107 shares, valued at $756,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM) by 43,962 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,547 shares, and cut its stake in General Dynamics (NYSE:GD).