Martingale Asset Management LP Has Raised Trueblue (TBI) Holding by $1.10 Million as Shares Declined; Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose While Blume Capital Management Decreased Position

Martingale Asset Management LP increased its stake in Trueblue Inc (TBI) by 48.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP bought 50,006 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.54% . The institutional investor held 152,075 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.36 million, up from 102,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Trueblue Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $857.93 million market cap company. It closed at $21.28 lastly. It is down 27.58% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TBI News: 09/03/2018 – Rep. Latta: Latta Recognized for 100% Family Values Voting Record with `True Blue’ Award; 02/05/2018 – PeopleScout Named No. 1 Managed Service Provider for Second Consecutive Year on HRO Today’s MSP Baker’s Dozen; 31/05/2018 – Capitol Federal Financial Board Declared True Blue Capitol Div of 25c/Share; 30/04/2018 – TRUEBLUE REPORTS DIVESTITURE OF PLANETECHS; 20/03/2018 – TrueBlue Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – TRUEBLUE 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 22C; 08/03/2018 Rep. Jody Hice: Hice Receives True Blue Award, Scores 100 Percent on FRC Action’s Scorecard; 17/05/2018 – WSMV News4 Nashville: BREAKING: 10 men facing felony indictments for allegedly seeking sex with minors after undercover TBI; 03/05/2018 – WSMV News4 Nashville: #BREAKING: Suspect wanted in Wilson County added to TBI’s Top 10 Most Wanted list; 30/05/2018 – WSMV News4 Nashville: BREAKING: The TBI has just released a photo of the suspect, Steven Wiggins

Blume Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 6.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc sold 4,079 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 55,198 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.39 million, down from 59,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.93. About 19.04 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 20/03/2018 – lnnovium Announces OCP SAI and Open-Source SONiC Solution to Accelerate TERALYNX™ Market Adoption; 26/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Companies pull Facebook ads on data privacy concerns; 20/03/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Adds Microsoft Azure IoT Solutions to Offerings; 05/04/2018 – Determine, Inc. President, CEO and Director Patrick Stakenas Featured in Nationwide Media Distribution by Business Rockstars; 29/03/2018 – ORANGE SAYS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT AI SCHOOL; 11/04/2018 – Simple Announces the Intelligent Marketing Platform Powered by Microsoft Technology; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft signs another renewable energy deal in Asia; 05/03/2018 – IBM IBM.N SAYS SETTLES TRADE SECRETS LAWSUIT AGAINST DIVERSITY EXECUTIVE HIRED BY MICROSOFT CORP MSFT.O; 07/03/2018 – BluChip Solutions, an ITPS Company, Partners with 2 of the Largest Universities in the Country to Launch Microsoft Office 365 Practice; 30/05/2018 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91 billion and $9.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cato Corp Class A (NYSE:CATO) by 54,500 shares to 72,511 shares, valued at $895,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Preferred Bank Of Los Angeles (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 13,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,300 shares, and cut its stake in American Campus Cmntys (NYSE:ACC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 15 investors sold TBI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 36.80 million shares or 0.31% more from 36.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15 million and $197.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) by 8,275 shares to 32,250 shares, valued at $1.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 57,045 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,729 shares, and has risen its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co. (NYSE:WY).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.