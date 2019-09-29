Martingale Asset Management LP Has Raised Position in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO); Union Pac (UNP) Shareholder Greenwood Capital Associates Has Decreased Its Holding

Martingale Asset Management LP increased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) by 16.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP bought 4,499 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% . The institutional investor held 32,533 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.54 million, up from 28,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Tractor Supply Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $89.01. About 1.22 million shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 10/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Results; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of JPMCC 2010-C1; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Raises Dividend to 31c Vs. 27c; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Sees FY18 Sales $7.69B-$7.77B; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO TSCO.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.09, REV VIEW $7.73 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 Tractor Supply Company Announces Expansion of Scholarship Program With Women in Technology Tennessee; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Shareholders Elect Denise L. Jackson to Its Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO. CONFIRMS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 13/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eleven Classes and Downgrades One Class of JPMBB 2013-C14

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp (UNP) by 46.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc sold 17,581 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 19,996 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.38 million, down from 37,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in Union Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $162.69. About 3.15M shares traded or 0.55% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 09/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/09/2018 04:07 PM; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 07:21 AM; 27/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $164 FROM $162; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/15/2018 05:42 AM; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific profit rises 22.2 pct; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 12/03/2018 – Kansas Transportation Infrastructure Receives $113 million Boost from Union Pacific; 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class I Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC – ON MARCH 15, CO REDEEMED $155 MLN OF DEBENTURES & MORTGAGE BONDS BOUGHT BY CO’S UNIT IN 1982 ACQUISITION OF MISSOURI PACIFIC RAILROAD; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAD EXPECTED 100% IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91 billion and $9.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) by 41,008 shares to 30,801 shares, valued at $501,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Assets Trust Inc (NYSE:AAT) by 25,813 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 186,035 shares, and cut its stake in Carnival Corp Cl A (NYSE:CCL).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 16.74 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc, which manages about $970.61 million and $397.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 9,000 shares to 221,261 shares, valued at $9.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchangetrad by 45,693 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,503 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN).

