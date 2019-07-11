Martingale Asset Management LP Has Raised Its Territorial Barncorp (TBNK) Position; 12 Analysts Bullish McDonald's (MCD)

Among 14 analysts covering McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. McDonald’s had 25 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the shares of MCD in report on Friday, June 7 with “Buy” rating. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, May 1 report. UBS maintained McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) rating on Tuesday, June 11. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $20300 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Wednesday, May 1. As per Friday, June 28, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. Stephens upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report. Stephens maintained McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) on Wednesday, May 1 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 19. As per Wednesday, May 1, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, June 14 report. See McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) latest ratings:

Martingale Asset Management LP increased Territorial Barncorp (TBNK) stake by 43.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Martingale Asset Management LP acquired 13,709 shares as Territorial Barncorp (TBNK)’s stock rose 2.31%. The Martingale Asset Management LP holds 44,915 shares with $1.21M value, up from 31,206 last quarter. Territorial Barncorp now has $283.02 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $29.65. About 1,163 shares traded. Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) has declined 4.85% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TBNK News: 26/04/2018 – Territorial Bancorp Declares Dividend of 20c; 26/04/2018 – Territorial Bancorp Inc. Declares Dividend; 17/05/2018 – Territorial Bancorp Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting; 22/04/2018 DJ Territorial Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TBNK); 26/04/2018 – Territorial Bancorp 1Q EPS 51c; 26/04/2018 – TERRITORIAL BANCORP INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.20 PER SHARE

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $407,544 activity. Ikeda Howard Y sold $101,207 worth of stock or 3,666 shares. Murakami David S sold $102,048 worth of stock. Another trade for 7,474 shares valued at $204,289 was made by Kitagawa Allan S on Thursday, February 14.

Martingale Asset Management LP decreased Honeywell Int’l Inc (NYSE:HON) stake by 2,402 shares to 371,826 valued at $59.09M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) stake by 71,221 shares and now owns 147,633 shares. Tcf Financial Corp (NYSE:TCB) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold TBNK shares while 17 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 4.38 million shares or 1.77% more from 4.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,460 were accumulated by Seizert Capital Ptnrs Ltd. Us Financial Bank De has 0% invested in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) for 11,700 shares. Legal General Group Plc owns 1,125 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northern Tru Corporation has 0% invested in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK). Barclays Public Ltd Co reported 2,383 shares stake. Brandywine Global Invest Management Ltd Liability reported 28,047 shares. 107 are held by Great West Life Assurance Co Can. Wells Fargo And Com Mn owns 16,908 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Parametric Port Assoc Lc stated it has 0% in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK). Creative Planning stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK). Sei Comm holds 0% of its portfolio in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) for 15,444 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 7,800 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0% of its portfolio in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) for 11,913 shares. State Street Corp stated it has 206,590 shares. Ameritas Partners Inc invested 0% in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK).

McDonaldÂ’s Corporation operates and franchises McDonaldÂ’s restaurants in the United States, Europe, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company has market cap of $162.65 billion. The company's restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages. It has a 28.23 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 36,899 restaurants, including 31,230 franchised restaurants comprising 21,559 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,300 licensed to developmental licensees, and 3,371 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 5,669 company-operated restaurants.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $23.79 million activity. Fairhurst David Ogden sold $13.62 million worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) on Tuesday, February 5. The insider Hoovel Catherine A. sold $233,662. Gibbs Robert Lane sold $3.99M worth of stock. Henry Daniel sold $537,767 worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) on Wednesday, February 6. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $5.41M was sold by MCKENNA ANDREW J.

The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $213.02. About 577,396 shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING BEGINS; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S: THERE’S A LOT OF COMPETITION AND DEALS IN U.S. NOW; 07/03/2018 – Wendy’s brings the beef, rips into McDonald’s over its fresh beef Quarter Pounders; 07/03/2018 – McDonald’s is flipping its iconic arches upside down in an unprecedented statement; 19/03/2018 – McDonald’s Reaches Deal With Labor Board in Franchise Retaliation Case; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Serves Up Comparable Sales Growth; 16/05/2018 – McDonald’s Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Interest Expense Up 5%-7%; 08/03/2018 – DataSource Announces Neil Golden, Former Chief Marketing Officer for McDonald’s USA, as New Board Member; 22/05/2018 – McDonald’s is facing pressure to ban plastic drinking straws

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 45 investors sold McDonald's Corporation shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nbw Capital Limited Liability Corp invested in 22,299 shares or 1.16% of the stock. Hourglass Capital Ltd Co stated it has 4,100 shares. Segment Wealth Mgmt Ltd owns 32,950 shares for 1.33% of their portfolio. Boston Family Office Ltd Co invested 0.77% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Newfocus Financial Group Lc reported 22,002 shares stake. Strs Ohio accumulated 420,316 shares or 0.36% of the stock. 1,847 are held by Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Ltd. Cannell Peter B Commerce has invested 0.03% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Marsico Management Lc reported 268,407 shares stake. Covington Management has invested 0.5% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Mckinley Mngmt Limited Co Delaware accumulated 2,158 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct reported 176,463 shares stake. Moreover, Chevy Chase Holding has 0.55% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Jarislowsky Fraser reported 43,829 shares. Regentatlantic Capital holds 8,899 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio.