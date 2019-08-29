Martingale Asset Management LP Has Raised Gold Resource (GORO) Holding by $788,172; Stock Price Were Volatile; Spark Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Kimball Electronics (KE) Stake by $784,500; Share Price Rose

Martingale Asset Management LP increased its stake in Gold Resource Corp (GORO) by 330.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP bought 262,724 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 342,130 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35M, up from 79,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Gold Resource Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $225.61 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.44. About 676,656 shares traded. Gold Resource Corporation (NYSEMKT:GORO) has declined 45.69% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.69% the S&P500. Some Historical GORO News: 19/04/2018 – Gold Resource Corporation Increases Gold Reserves by 135% Announcing Maiden Mineral Reserve for Isabella Pearl Gold Project, Mi; 01/05/2018 – Gold Resource 1Q EPS 9c; 24/05/2018 – Gold Resource Corporation Declares May Monthly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Gold Resource Corporation Reports First Quarter Net Income of $0.10 Per Share, Maintains 2018 Production Outlook; 08/03/2018 – Gold Resource Corporation Updated Mineral Reserve Substantially Increases Oaxaca Mining Unit’s Mine Life; 19/04/2018 – Gold Resource Corporation Increases Gold Reserves by 135% Announcing Maiden Mineral Reserve for lsabella Pearl Gold Project, Mineral County, Nevada; 08/03/2018 – Gold Resource Corporation Updated Mineral Reserve Substantially Increases Oaxaca Mining Unit’s Mine Life; 26/04/2018 – Gold Resource Corporation Declares April Monthly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Gold Resource Corporation Receives Final Permit and Board Approval for lsabella Pearl Gold Project, Mineral County, Nevada; 09/04/2018 – Gold Resource Corporation Extends Arista Vein System High-Grade With lntercepts Including 2 Meters of 6.68 g/t Gold and 864 g/t Silver

Spark Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Kimball Electronics Inc (KE) by 61.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc sold 52,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.72% . The hedge fund held 32,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $500,000, down from 84,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Kimball Electronics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $337.60M market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $13.14. About 42,345 shares traded. Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) has declined 20.50% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical KE News: 09/03/2018 Kimball Electronics Wins 2018 Highest Overall Customer Service Excellence Award; 17/05/2018 – KIMBALL ELECTRONICS IN PACT TO BUY GLOBAL EQUIPMENT SERVICES; 20/04/2018 – BKD Wealth Advisors Buys 1.4% Position in Kimball Electronics; 17/05/2018 – KIMBALL ELECTRONICS – TO PURCHASE SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ASSETS ,ASSUME CERTAIN LIABILITIES OF GES FOR ABOUT $50 MLN PLUS ASSUMED LIABILITIES; 02/05/2018 – Kimball Electronics 3Q EPS 40c; 17/05/2018 – Kimball Electronics Expects to Close Deal in 1Q FY19; 17/05/2018 – Kimball Electronics Signs Agreement To Acquire Global Equipment Services (GES); 20/04/2018 – DJ Kimball Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KE); 17/05/2018 – Kimball Electronics to Buy GES Holdings for $50 Million Plus Assumed Liabilities

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.53, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 8 investors sold KE shares while 41 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 14.83 million shares or 3.92% more from 14.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei accumulated 0% or 13,559 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0% or 26,315 shares. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase & has 0% invested in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) for 388,489 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher holds 196,620 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% stake. Counselors holds 12,584 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Nordea Inv has 0% invested in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE). Federated Pa invested in 0% or 61,295 shares. Stifel Financial Corporation reported 91,475 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Management, a California-based fund reported 165,830 shares. Tower Research Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) owns 712 shares. Rice Hall James & Associate Limited Company holds 0.06% or 111,010 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE). Raymond James Associate holds 0% or 86,914 shares. Bancorp Of America Corporation De owns 26,582 shares.

Spark Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $2.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 108,500 shares to 178,800 shares, valued at $9.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chefs Whse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 22,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Secureworks Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.94, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold GORO shares while 16 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 27.47 million shares or 3.15% more from 26.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Limited invested 0% in Gold Resource Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO). Cetera Advisor Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Gold Resource Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) for 13,333 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Co accumulated 75,345 shares. Great West Life Assurance Commerce Can reported 0% of its portfolio in Gold Resource Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO). Strs Ohio invested 0% in Gold Resource Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO). 225,698 are owned by National Bank & Trust Of America De. Bessemer Inc has 200,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Gold Resource Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO). Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Gold Resource Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 340,460 shares or 0.01% of the stock. American Interest holds 0% of its portfolio in Gold Resource Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) for 33,574 shares. Federated Inc Pa reported 434,539 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md has 59,253 shares. Millennium Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Gold Resource Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO). Barclays Public Limited Co invested in 22,890 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $88,563 activity. Shares for $23,730 were bought by Patterson Gregory A on Monday, May 20.