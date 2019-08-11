Martingale Asset Management LP Has Raised American Nat’l Insurance (ANAT) Holding; Renewable Energy Group (REGI)’s Sentiment Is 1.1

Martingale Asset Management LP increased American Nat’l Insurance (ANAT) stake by 37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Martingale Asset Management LP acquired 18,099 shares as American Nat’l Insurance (ANAT)’s stock rose 6.92%. The Martingale Asset Management LP holds 67,014 shares with $8.10 million value, up from 48,915 last quarter. American Nat’l Insurance now has $3.11B valuation. The stock decreased 2.03% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $115.8. About 44,456 shares traded. American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) has declined 5.44% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ANAT News: 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q Rev $803.4M; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INS 1Q OPER EPS $1.63; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INSURANCE CO – QTRLY REVENUES $803.4MLN VS $779.8 MLN; 22/05/2018 – SCHUMER SAYS IF REPORTS ON ZTE ARE TRUE, UPDATED SANCTIONS WOULD ‘DO NOTHING TO PROTECT AMERICAN NATIONAL OR ECONOMIC SECURITY’; 21/04/2018 – DJ American National Insurance Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANAT); 19/03/2018 – Dir Dummer Gifts 225 Of American National Insurance; 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q EPS 70c; 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q-End Book Value $194.37/Share; 27/04/2018 – American National Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INS 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $194.37

Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.12, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 101 investment professionals increased and started new holdings, while 92 cut down and sold equity positions in Renewable Energy Group Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 41.15 million shares, down from 43.72 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Renewable Energy Group Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 2 to 0 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 18 Reduced: 74 Increased: 68 New Position: 33.

Martingale Asset Management LP decreased Vistra Energy Corp stake by 64,380 shares to 92,580 valued at $2.41M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Constellation Brands Cl A (NYSE:STZ) stake by 127,196 shares and now owns 22,310 shares. Bank Of Nt Butterfield was reduced too.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $23,106 activity. Smith Shannon Lee bought $23,106 worth of stock.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. produces and sells biofuels and renewable chemicals in the United States. The company has market cap of $483.40 million. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals, and Corporate and Other divisions. It has a 17.29 P/E ratio. The Biomass-Based Diesel segment acquires feedstock; manages, constructs, and operates biomass diesel production facilities; and markets, sells, and distributes biomass diesel and its co-products.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. produces and sells biofuels and renewable chemicals in the United States. The company has market cap of $483.40 million. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals, and Corporate and Other divisions. It has a 17.29 P/E ratio. The Biomass-Based Diesel segment acquires feedstock; manages, constructs, and operates biomass diesel production facilities; and markets, sells, and distributes biomass diesel and its co-products.

The stock increased 1.02% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $12.85. About 693,519 shares traded. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (REGI) has declined 19.35% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500.