Martingale Asset Management LP Has Lowered Its Union Pacific (UNP) Position; Utstarcom Holdings (UTSI)’s Sentiment Is 0.5

Utstarcom Holdings Corp (UTSI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.5 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.07, from 0.57 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 2 hedge funds increased or started new equity positions, while 4 sold and reduced holdings in Utstarcom Holdings Corp. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 1.35 million shares, down from 1.47 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Utstarcom Holdings Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 4 Increased: 1 New Position: 1.

Martingale Asset Management LP decreased Union Pacific Corp (UNP) stake by 27.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Martingale Asset Management LP sold 26,926 shares as Union Pacific Corp (UNP)’s stock rose 2.62%. The Martingale Asset Management LP holds 69,338 shares with $11.59M value, down from 96,264 last quarter. Union Pacific Corp now has $119.16B valuation. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $167.69. About 868,392 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 30/04/2018 – Union Pacific is Safest U.S. Railroad for Third Consecutive Year; 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the Wolfe Research 11th Annual Global Transportation Conference; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC lnterstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC – ON MARCH 15, CO REDEEMED $155 MLN OF DEBENTURES & MORTGAGE BONDS BOUGHT BY CO’S UNIT IN 1982 ACQUISITION OF MISSOURI PACIFIC RAILROAD; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO MISS 2019 TARGET OF 60% OPERATING RATIO; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES CARGO GAINS IN PLASTICS, INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Raises Freight Rates as Safety Gear Slows Trains; 12/03/2018 – Kansas Transportation Infrastructure Receives $113 million Boost from Union Pacific; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC IMPLEMENTATION IS HURTING TRAIN SPEED; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES `STEADY IMPROVEMENTS’ TO NETWORK CONGESTION

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.73B for 17.25 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Union Pacific had 15 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, July 8, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Monday, April 22. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 4 by Citigroup. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. Loop Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, June 13 by Barclays Capital. Deutsche Bank maintained Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) rating on Wednesday, June 12. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $19700 target.

Martingale Asset Management LP increased Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) stake by 88,972 shares to 109,678 valued at $14.69 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Neogen Corp (NASDAQ:NEOG) stake by 35,801 shares and now owns 116,324 shares. American Public (NASDAQ:APEI) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecom infrastructure well-known provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud services, mobile, streaming, and other applications. The company has market cap of $103.05 million. The firm offers broadband packet optical transport and wireless/fixed-line access products and solutions. It has a 96.44 P/E ratio. It focuses on delivering carrier-class broadband transport and access products and solutions optimized for mobile backhaul, metro aggregation, broadband access, and Wi-Fi data offloading.

The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.0268 during the last trading session, reaching $2.8932. About 11,817 shares traded. UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (UTSI) has declined 23.20% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.20% the S&P500. Some Historical UTSI News: 08/03/2018 – UTSTARCOM HOLDINGS CORP – WAS CONTRACTED TO HELP BUILD OUT CLASS 5 NEXT GENERATION NETWORK INFRASTRUCTURE WITHIN NEW NETWORK FOR BSNL; 11/05/2018 – UTStarcom 1Q Net $4.03M; 08/03/2018 – UTStarcom to Pursue Emerging Smart Appliance Market in JV with Leading Appliance Maker; 11/05/2018 – UTStarcom 1Q Rev $22.6M; 08/03/2018 – UTSTARCOM – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO FORM JV WITH ZHEJIANG-BASED DEVELOPER & MANUFACTURER OF REFRIGERATORS IN CHINA; 08/03/2018 – UTSTARCOM HOLDINGS CORP – ANNOUNCED PROJECT WIN IN INDIA WITH BHARAT SANCHAR NIGAM LIMITED; 09/03/2018 – UTStarcom 4Q Loss/Shr 10c; 17/04/2018 – UTStarcom Files 2017 Form 20-F; 11/05/2018 – UTStarcom Sees 2Q Rev $23M-$28M; 19/04/2018 – UTStarcom Announces SRv6 Router Product Line