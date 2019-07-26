Martingale Asset Management LP Has Lifted Its One Gas (OGS) Holding by $3.37 Million as Stock Value Rose; Medtronic Plc (MDT) Holding Maintained by Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company

Martingale Asset Management LP increased its stake in One Gas Inc (OGS) by 35.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP bought 37,921 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 144,641 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.88M, up from 106,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in One Gas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $89.78. About 249,222 shares traded or 45.87% up from the average. ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) has risen 22.07% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.64% the S&P500. Some Historical OGS News: 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. Backs 2018 Net $156M-Net $168M; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Affirms 2018 Fincl Guidance; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: One Gas May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: One Gas May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 10/05/2018 – One Gas at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 21; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: One Gas May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. Backs 2018 EPS $2.96-EPS $3.20; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. 1Q EPS $1.72; 19/04/2018 – DJ ONE Gas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OGS); 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. 1Q Operating Income $130.3 Million

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 18.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company bought 4,624 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 30,099 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74 million, up from 25,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $102.09. About 2.80 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 2.43% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC: FEASIBILITY OF EXTRAVASCULAR APPROACH TO ICD THERAPY; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic 4Q Cardio and Vascular Rev $3.135B, Up 10.1%; 23/05/2018 – New Medtronic Data Show Significant Blood Pressure Lowering Effect of Renal Denervation in Patients Taking Anti-Hypertensive Medication; 24/05/2018 – Independent Stent Imaging Study Shows Excellent Healing Profile with Resolute Onyx DES in Complex Patients with Coronary Artery Disease; 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC IN.PACT(TM) ADMIRAL(TM) DRUG COATED BALLOON RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL TO TREAT LONG SFA LESIONS; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Adds Toronto-Dominion Bank, Exits Medtronic: 13F; 18/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–5068P5242-SPINAL STIMULATOR- MEDTRONIC INC/NEUROLOGICAL DIV -; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic: 7 Adverse Effects Reported in 6 of 79 Studied Patients; 12/03/2018 – Orthopedic Devices Market in Japan (2017-2021) With Key Players DePuy Synthes, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Stryker and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – New Analysis Shows Medtronic Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Feature Associated with Improved Patient Survival

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold OGS shares while 68 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 38.04 million shares or 3.35% less from 39.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Lc has invested 0% in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). Kbc Gru Nv holds 31,461 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0.02% or 39,767 shares. Ohio-based Huntington Retail Bank has invested 0% in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). Aperio Group Incorporated Limited Company invested in 0.02% or 64,712 shares. Hilton Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 50 shares stake. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 91,401 shares. Shelton Cap Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 347 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Company has 3,115 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al accumulated 253,600 shares. Wills Finance Group Incorporated invested 0.14% in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). 2,530 were accumulated by Oppenheimer & Com Inc. Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.02% in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). Clenar Muke Llc holds 0.01% or 44,155 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.1% or 77,900 shares in its portfolio.

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91 billion and $9.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 35,809 shares to 6,107 shares, valued at $756,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 45,306 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,405 shares, and cut its stake in Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR).

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company, which manages about $337.76 million and $227.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 8,572 shares to 81,686 shares, valued at $6.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,711 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,500 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Llc, Virginia-based fund reported 497,243 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Company stated it has 42,533 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Insurance Trust Fund holds 0.53% or 26,665 shares in its portfolio. Blue Fincl has invested 0.12% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Delta Cap Limited Company has 46,265 shares. Town Country Bank & Trust Dba First Bankers holds 10,956 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Azimuth Management Limited Liability holds 38,260 shares. 1,496 are held by Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Granite Inv, a California-based fund reported 20,880 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Management Commerce invested in 0.66% or 38,797 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc has 111.69M shares. Asset One Company invested in 0.33% or 661,450 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Cibc Asset Management reported 0.1% stake. Estabrook Capital Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 147,715 shares.

