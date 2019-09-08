Martingale Asset Management LP Has Lifted Its Natl Healthcare (NHC) Position by $667,500; Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) Shareholder Confluence Investment Management Has Increased Its Position by $2.15 Million

Confluence Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) by 2.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Investment Management Llc bought 82,853 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 2.93M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.26 million, up from 2.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $26.71. About 4.29 million shares traded or 6.31% up from the average. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Martingale Asset Management LP increased its stake in Natl Healthcare Corp (NHC) by 17.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP bought 8,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.63% . The institutional investor held 59,606 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.52 million, up from 50,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Natl Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $79.7. About 31,426 shares traded. National HealthCare Corporation (NYSEMKT:NHC) has risen 24.33% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.33% the S&P500. Some Historical NHC News: 23/04/2018 – DJ National HealthCare Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NHC); 03/05/2018 – NHC Announces 4.2% Increase in Quarterly Common Dividend; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL HEALTHCARE CORP NHC.A SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL HEALTHCARE BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 50C FROM 48C, EST 51C; 14/03/2018 – Catasys Launches Enrollment of OnTrak-H with Leading National Health Insurer; 04/05/2018 – NHC 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.06; 14/03/2018 – VolparaDensity™ Software Selected for UK National Health Service Breast Screening Program Project; 04/05/2018 – NATIONAL HEALTHCARE 1Q OPER REV. $243.0M; 03/05/2018 – NHC REPORTS 4.2% BOOST IN QTRLY COMMON DIV; 21/04/2018 – U.K.’s National Health Service Struggles With Chronic Shortages

