Martingale Asset Management LP Has Lifted Its Kelly Services (KELYA) Stake by $1.03 Million; Semper Augustus Investments Group Cut Holding in Starbucks (SBUX) by $4.88 Million

Martingale Asset Management LP increased its stake in Kelly Services Inc (KELYA) by 21.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP bought 39,728 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.38% . The institutional investor held 222,160 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.82M, up from 182,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Kelly Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $950.62 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $24.13. About 54,572 shares traded. Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) has risen 17.13% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.13% the S&P500. Some Historical KELYA News: 08/05/2018 – Kelly Educational Staffing® Marks National Teacher Appreciation Day by Honoring Paul McDaniel as Florida Substitute Teacher o; 04/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Kelly Services, Chesapeake Utilities, HubSpot, Brown Forman, Infinity Property and Casu; 26/04/2018 – Kelly Services® Announces First Quarter Conference Call; 10/05/2018 – Kelly Services 1Q Rev $1.40B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Kelly Services Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KELYB); 06/04/2018 – Kelly Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – KELLY SERVICES BOOSTS BOARD TO 10, APPOINTS GERALD ADOLPH; 26/03/2018 – Talent Managers Declare Gig Work the ‘New Normal’ According to Research from Kelly Services®; 09/03/2018 – Kelly Services Elect Gerald Adolph to Board, Which Now Numbers 10 Member; 26/03/2018 – Kelly Services Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 34.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc sold 58,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The hedge fund held 113,915 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.55 million, down from 172,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $88.37. About 5.68M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 26/04/2018 – SBUX: New US @Starbucks stores less profitable than expected due to rising labor costs in urban markets, according to CFO Scott Maw #StarbucksEarnings – ! $SBUX; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks sales perk up but outlook uncertain; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Starbucks closing stores for anti-bias training; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Announces Additional 100M Shr Repurchase Authorization; 29/05/2018 – Pret A Manger Overshadowed by Starbucks But It Sees Growth Ahead; 18/04/2018 – Starbucks `Third Place’ Strategy Undercut by Racial Inequality; 07/05/2018 – Nestle Enters Agreement with Starbucks for Consumer and Foodservice Products; 19/04/2018 – Black men arrested at Starbucks want change in U.S. racial attitudes; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks Plans Racial-Bias Training for Employees at U.S. Stores; 08/05/2018 – GOOGLE SAYS HAS BEEN WORKING WITH STARBUCKS, DOORDASH, DOMINO’S, AND OTHER RESTAURANTS FOR ASSISTANT – CONFERENCE

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91B and $9.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Beer Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 900 shares to 27,303 shares, valued at $10.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 5,208 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,000 shares, and cut its stake in Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 31.56 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.