Martingale Asset Management LP Has Lifted Its Iberiabank (IBKC) Stake by $1.17 Million; Wendell David Associates Increases Stake in Wex (WEX)

Martingale Asset Management LP increased its stake in Iberiabank Corp (IBKC) by 118.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP bought 16,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.28% . The institutional investor held 30,312 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17M, up from 13,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Iberiabank Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.52% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $67.61. About 211,169 shares traded. IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) has declined 5.85% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.85% the S&P500. Some Historical IBKC News: 23/03/2018 – IBERIABANK Corporation Completes Acquisition Of Gibraltar Private Bank & Trust Co; 10/04/2018 – Iberia Bank Selects Continuity to Address Compliance Management; 20/03/2018 – IBERIABANK Raises Quarter Dividend to 38c Vs. 37c; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK HAS 2020 GOAL OF CORE EPS GROWTH; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK – TOTAL COST OF BRANCH CONSOLIDATIONS EXPECTED TO BE EARNED BACK THROUGH NON-INTEREST EXPENSE REDUCTIONS WITHIN 2-YEAR PERIOD; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK Corp Announces Branch Closures and Consolidations; 20/03/2018 – IBERIABANK – ANNOUNCED DECLARATION OF QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.38/SHARE; 22/03/2018 – IBERIABANK RELEASE 2020 STRATEGIC GOALS ON APRIL 19; 04/04/2018 – Iberiabank Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Wendell David Associates Inc increased its stake in Wex (WEX) by 7.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wendell David Associates Inc bought 1,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 22,480 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32 million, up from 20,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc who had been investing in Wex for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $6.35 during the last trading session, reaching $200.27. About 234,481 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 14.74% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 03/05/2018 – WEX 1Q EPS $1.12; 09/03/2018 JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Pfizer, Exits AT&T, Cuts Wex; 25/04/2018 – WEX and Raízen establish a partnership to exploit the freight sector; segment amounts to BRL 100 billion/year spend in Brazil; 05/04/2018 – WEX Names Anant Patel as New European Managing Director; 02/05/2018 – WEX Health Announces Partner Excellence Award Winners; 03/05/2018 – Winland Electronics Sees FY Rev $1.44B-$1.48B; 03/05/2018 – Winland Electronics 1Q Adj EPS $1.81; 05/04/2018 – WEX Inc. Hires New European Managing Director; 01/05/2018 – WEX Health Survey Finds Many Americans Need Help Making Better Health Benefits Choices; 14/03/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $166 FROM $159

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 39 investors sold WEX shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 40.86 million shares or 5.57% less from 43.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 346,210 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 8,831 shares. 100 are held by Vigilant Ltd Liability. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). 1,238 were accumulated by Jane Street Grp Inc Lc. Hsbc Plc reported 2,803 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Credit Agricole S A stated it has 23,476 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 80,600 shares. Btim Corp reported 0.01% stake. Oak Ridge Invs Lc invested in 126,812 shares. Blair William Commerce Il reported 387,024 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Germany-based Deutsche Bankshares Ag has invested 0.01% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Northern Corp invested 0.02% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Aperio Group Incorporated Lc has invested 0.01% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.07% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 8,700 shares.

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91 billion and $9.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Triple (NYSE:GTS) by 43,807 shares to 15,809 shares, valued at $361,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 15,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,144 shares, and cut its stake in Zix Corp (NASDAQ:ZIXI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold IBKC shares while 68 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 44.13 million shares or 1.80% less from 44.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Capital Management Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) for 18,081 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.23% or 59,614 shares in its portfolio. Affinity Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Co owns 6,150 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Cobblestone Cap Advsr Ltd Ny reported 5,500 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 6,997 shares. 458,978 were reported by Retail Bank Of America De. Avalon Llc invested in 0.06% or 38,886 shares. 101,223 were reported by Swiss Natl Bank. Captrust Advisors invested in 0% or 354 shares. 18,341 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. Proshare Advsr Ltd has invested 0.01% in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Iberiabank Corporation holds 19,642 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 27,644 shares. Ajo LP has 804,531 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Pnc Ser Grp has invested 0% in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC).