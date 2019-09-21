Martingale Asset Management LP Has Lifted Holding in Hillenbrand (HI) as Stock Price Declined; Yorktown Management & Research Co Has Decreased Its Paycom Software (PAYC) Position by $780,152

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC) by 33.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc sold 3,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 6,805 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.54 million, down from 10,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $215.96. About 610,860 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 90C; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Exits Paycom Software: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Paycom to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software Sees 2Q Rev $123M-$125M; 05/04/2018 – Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 05/04/2018 Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Net $41.3M; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $153.9M, EST. $151.5M; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Rev $153.9M

Martingale Asset Management LP increased its stake in Hillenbrand Inc (HI) by 6.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP bought 10,101 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.79% . The institutional investor held 167,060 shares of the miscellaneous manufacturing industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.61 million, up from 156,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Hillenbrand Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $30.74. About 1.11M shares traded or 42.56% up from the average. Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) has declined 31.03% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HI News: 09/03/2018 – HILLENBRAND-AGREEMENT ALLOWS CO, CERTAIN UNITS TO REQUEST ISSUE UP TO EUR 150 MLN IN UNSECURED LETTERS OF CREDIT, BANK GUARANTEES/OTHER SURETY BONDS; 02/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND 2Q NET REV. $452.2M, EST. $432.3M; 09/03/2018 – HILLENBRAND CAN REQUEST LENDERS ISSUE MAX. EU150M IN GUARANTEES; 02/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND RAISING ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 02/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND 2Q ADJ EPS 65C, EST. 64C; 02/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.34 TO $2.44, EST. $2.37; 09/03/2018 HILLENBRAND IN SYNDICATED L/G FACILITY PACT; 14/05/2018 – Hillenbrand Bd Elects Daniel C. Hillenbrand Independent Director; 10/05/2018 – Hillenbrand Declares Third Quarter Dividend of $0.2075 Per Share; 23/03/2018 – Hillenbrand Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 26.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.46 per share. PAYC’s profit will be $33.89M for 93.09 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by Paycom Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.43% negative EPS growth.

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc, which manages about $931.40M and $264.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chimera Investment Corp. by 75,000 shares to 106,500 shares, valued at $2.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 18 investors sold HI shares while 70 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 48.25 million shares or 0.64% more from 47.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91B and $9.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 5,500 shares to 23,635 shares, valued at $2.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

