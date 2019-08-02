Martingale Asset Management LP Has Increased Oracle Systems (ORCL) Stake by $9.70 Million; Grifols S A (GRFS) Market Valuation Rose While Black Creek Investment Management Has Upped Its Holding

Black Creek Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Grifols S A (GRFS) by 1.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc bought 45,056 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.17% . The institutional investor held 3.27 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.70M, up from 3.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Grifols S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $22.34. About 775,251 shares traded. Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) has risen 4.84% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GRFS News: 14/05/2018 – Grifols Expands its Blood Typing Solutions Portfolio in the United States with Antisera Reagents; 10/05/2018 – BOYA BIO-PHARMACEUTICAL 300294.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH GRIFOLS S.A. TO SET UP BLOOD PLASMA STATIONS WITH INITIAL INVESTMENT AT ABOUT 50 MLN EUROS; 22/03/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC SAYS CONCLUDES EXPERIMENTAL PHASE OF AMBAR, A CLINICAL TRIAL ON ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE; 20/03/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC SAYS REACHES DEAL WITH ATON GMBH TO BUY 100 PCT OF HAEMA AG FOR 220 MLN EUROS ON A DEBT FREE BASIS; 13/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for B Communications, Student Transportation, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Grifols; 06/04/2018 – Grifols 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on April 6, 2018; 12/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Safety and Efficacy of Fibrin Sealant Grifols as an Adjunct to Haemostasis During Surgery in Paediatric; 05/03/2018 Grifols Announces New Agreement with Henry Schein to Distribute Normal Saline Solution in the U.S; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS,HENRY SCHEIN IN PACT FOR NORMAL SALINE SOLUTION IN US; 20/03/2018 – Grifols to Buy Germany’s Haema for EUR220 Million

Martingale Asset Management LP increased its stake in Oracle Systems Corp (ORCL) by 14.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP bought 182,999 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 1.47M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.09M, up from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Oracle Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $185.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $55.62. About 7.71M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 27/03/2018 – Oracle Wins Court Ruling Against Google in Long-Running Copyright Case; 21/03/2018 – Ithaca College Selects Oracle HCM Cloud to Optimize Staff and Faculty Engagement for Enhanced Student Success; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Utilities Achieves $2 Billion in Energy Cost Savings for Utilities’ Customers; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SLIDES 1.7% POST-MARKET AFTER THIRD-QUARTER RESULTS; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL FINAL DIV/SHR 130 RUPEES; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Gets a Bit Cloudier — Heard on the Street; 14/03/2018 – ACONEX LTD ACX.AX – SHAREHOLDERS HAVE VOTED IN FAVOUR OF PROPOSED ACQUISITION BY ORACLE CORP THROUGH ITS UNIT VIA A SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT; 08/05/2018 – WorkForce Software Named Oracle’s Partner for Scheduling; 19/03/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Media Alert: Oracle CEO Mark Hurd Sits Down With CNBC’s Josh Lipton on Thursday March 22 at 11:00AM ET

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Community Bancorp Na invested in 0.09% or 7,914 shares. Hikari Limited invested in 0.03% or 5,600 shares. 602,273 are held by Ajo L P. Orca Mngmt Lc reported 0.47% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Oxbow Limited Liability holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 53,970 shares. Punch & Investment Management reported 0.43% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Cetera Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Palisade Asset Management Limited Co invested in 1.76% or 206,911 shares. Gamco Incorporated Et Al reported 11,500 shares. Mufg Americas accumulated 157,122 shares. Lee Danner Bass accumulated 54,383 shares. 6,223 were reported by Partnervest Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Corporation. Regal Invest Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 41,592 shares. 14,912 are held by St Johns Invest Management Ltd Llc. Thompson Investment Management Incorporated holds 1.09% or 105,958 shares in its portfolio.

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91 billion and $9.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 32,622 shares to 16,913 shares, valued at $2.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) by 26,903 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,901 shares, and cut its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE).

