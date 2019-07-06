Martingale Asset Management LP Has Increased Merck And Co (MRK) Position; Shorts at Neophotonics (NPTN) Lowered By 12.28%

Neophotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) had a decrease of 12.28% in short interest. NPTN’s SI was 4.14M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 12.28% from 4.71 million shares previously. With 532,400 avg volume, 8 days are for Neophotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN)’s short sellers to cover NPTN’s short positions. The SI to Neophotonics Corporation’s float is 11.96%. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.34. About 565,605 shares traded. NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) has declined 6.08% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical NPTN News: 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 34c-Loss 24c; 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS – HAD EXPECTED UP TO 5% OF ANNUALIZED REVENUE FROM CUSTOMERS RELATING TO ZTE WHICH WILL NOT BE REALIZED; 17/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Provides Component Products to Certain ZTE Supply Chain Partners Which Is Estimated in 2017 to Have Been 3% of Total Rev; 22/03/2018 – NeoPhotonics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Reveals Effect Of ZTE Export Ban On Revenue — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 26c-Adj Loss/Shr 16c; 08/03/2018 NeoPhotonics to Demonstrate at OFC an Ultra-Compact External Cavity Tunable Laser for Coherent 400G-1.2T Applications; 27/03/2018 – NeoPhotonics (NPTN) on Watch Amid Chatter; 01/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS REPLIES TO US DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE RULING ON ZTE

Martingale Asset Management LP increased Merck And Co Inc (MRK) stake by 7.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Martingale Asset Management LP acquired 52,866 shares as Merck And Co Inc (MRK)’s stock declined 1.86%. The Martingale Asset Management LP holds 743,484 shares with $61.84M value, up from 690,618 last quarter. Merck And Co Inc now has $216.86 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.50% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $85.6. About 5.97M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 17/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC MRK.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $65; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 Ameri; 13/04/2018 – BMY: OPDIVO SHOWED STAT SIG BENEFIT VERSUS DOCETAXEL; 03/05/2018 – $MRK +2%; 16/05/2018 – New Data from Merck’s Leading Immuno-Oncology Clinical Development Program in Over 25 Tumor Types to Be Presented at 2018 ASCO; 27/03/2018 – Merck KGaA Receives Fast-Track Designation for Tepotinib in Japan; 05/04/2018 – SIX ORGANIZATIONS ASK HHS TO LOWER ETEPLIRSEN DRUG PRICE; 13/04/2018 – BMY: OPDIVO DEMONSTRATES SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT; 17/05/2018 – REG-INNATE PHARMA : Preliminary activity observed of the combination of monalizumab and durvalumab in patients with colorectal cancer; 13/04/2018 – OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB), FIRST PD-1 INHIBITOR TO DEMONSTRATE SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT COMPARED WITH CHEMOTHERAPY IN A PREDOMINANTLY CHINESE POPULATION WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCE…

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guyasuta Inv Advsrs holds 0.63% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) or 68,402 shares. Jolley Asset Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 3.65% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Reik Co Limited Liability Com stated it has 2,889 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Appleton Prns Ma holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 44,975 shares. Hilton Ltd reported 2,015 shares. Amg National Tru National Bank has 3,112 shares. 66,939 were accumulated by Fiera Cap Corp. Crestwood Advsrs owns 10,590 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.64% or 38,171 shares. Hartford Investment Com holds 348,649 shares or 0.83% of its portfolio. Virtu Financial Llc owns 11,014 shares. Private Advisor Gp Lc invested in 0.35% or 215,977 shares. Argyle holds 2.92% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 91,487 shares. Sns Finance Grp Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.16% or 8,823 shares. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru has invested 0.3% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Among 6 analysts covering Merck \u0026 Co (NYSE:MRK), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Merck \u0026 Co had 19 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 1 by BMO Capital Markets. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was initiated by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”. As per Wednesday, January 23, the company rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was initiated by UBS on Monday, February 25 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by Bank of America. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of MRK in report on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 20. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) rating on Friday, March 22. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $95 target.

Martingale Asset Management LP decreased Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) stake by 26,903 shares to 20,901 valued at $1.17M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) stake by 64,552 shares and now owns 450,645 shares. Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. NeoPhotonics had 6 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Rosenblatt maintained the shares of NPTN in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. FBR Capital upgraded the shares of NPTN in report on Monday, May 20 to “Buy” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by M Partners on Friday, May 17.

