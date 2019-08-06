Martingale Asset Management LP Has Increased Its Reinsurance Grp Of America (RGA) Position by $4.53 Million; Valuation Rose; Garrison Bradford & Associates Holding In First Republic Bk (FRC) Was Has Lifted

Martingale Asset Management LP increased its stake in Reinsurance Grp Of America (RGA) by 16.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP bought 32,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.76% . The institutional investor held 229,266 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.55 million, up from 197,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Reinsurance Grp Of America for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $3.96 during the last trading session, reaching $147.42. About 360,768 shares traded or 31.65% up from the average. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) has risen 11.47% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical RGA News: 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP – FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB5.26 BLN VS RMB5.15 BLN A YEAR AGO; 23/04/2018 – RGA Appoints New Members to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – REINSURANCE GROUP 1Q ADJ BOOK VALUE/SHR $117.49; 28/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore stray alert on China Reinsurance Group’s FY results chain; 23/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group of America Names John J. Gauthier and Hazel M. McNeilage to Board; 16/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP 1508.HK – 2-MTH AGGREGATE PREMIUMS INCOME AS DERIVED FROM CHINA CONTINENT PROPERTY & CASUALTY INSURANCE CO RMB7,050 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.61; 23/04/2018 – DJ Reinsurance Group of America Incor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGA); 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group of America Misses on EPS, Beats on Revenue; 23/04/2018 – REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA INC – ADDITION OF JOHN GAUTHIER AND HAZEL MCNEILAGE TO ITS BOARD INCREASES NUMBER OF RGA DIRECTORS TO 11

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc increased its stake in First Republic Bk (FRC) by 27.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc bought 5,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 27,351 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75 million, up from 21,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc who had been investing in First Republic Bk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.34% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $93.07. About 1.03 million shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 18/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-5; 26/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $93; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q Rev $720.9M; 14/05/2018 – Wealth Managers Join First Republic in San Francisco and Boston; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q EPS $1.13; 30/04/2018 – Parnassus Invest Buys New 2.9% Position in First Republic; 12/04/2018 – First Republic Bank Chmn and CEO Jim Herbert Appointed to Federal Reserve System’s Federal Advisory Council; 05/03/2018 Two Wealth Managers Join First Republic in Boston; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 05/03/2018 – Trump’s Lawyer Complained About Not Being Reimbursed for Paying Porn Star

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $137,315 activity. 2,753 shares were sold by Laughlin John P Jr, worth $394,199 on Thursday, February 7.

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91 billion and $9.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 29,764 shares to 186,351 shares, valued at $3.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 20,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 174,911 shares, and cut its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold RGA shares while 121 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 54.93 million shares or 6.07% less from 58.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Svcs Automobile Association accumulated 0.01% or 37,216 shares. Charter reported 0.06% in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 16,800 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Incorporated Inc reported 5.96 million shares. Regions Financial Corporation, Alabama-based fund reported 8,676 shares. Ftb Advsrs reported 327 shares. Stanley has 0.24% invested in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability accumulated 0.84% or 383,157 shares. Natixis Lp has 0.07% invested in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). Moreover, Commonwealth Savings Bank Of has 0.03% invested in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). Gluskin Sheff & Associates invested in 0.07% or 8,479 shares. 4,611 were accumulated by Mirae Asset Invests Limited. Moreover, Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.63% invested in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) for 698,465 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). Brinker Cap Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA).

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc, which manages about $139.08M and $117.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Woodwardinc (NASDAQ:WWD) by 3,398 shares to 45,520 shares, valued at $4.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lkq Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 11,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,900 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Whlsale (NASDAQ:COST).

