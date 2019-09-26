Martingale Asset Management LP Has Decreased Ingersoll (IR) Stake by $3.28 Million as Shares Rose; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Milestone Group Has Raised Position

Martingale Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 82.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP sold 26,017 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 5,647 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $716,000, down from 31,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $123.12. About 227,127 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – WORKING CAPITAL / REVENUE ON TRACK FOR 2018; 11/05/2018 – lngersoll Rand Names Richard E. Daudelin as Treasurer; 04/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY BOOKINGS GROWTH UP 14 PERCENT; ORGANIC BOOKINGS UP 9 PERCENT; 02/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22; 29/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 9 Weeks; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Cont Ops EPS 51c; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q EPS 48c; 15/05/2018 – RREEF PROPERTY TRUST, INC. APPOINTS JULIANNA INGERSOLL AS PRESIDENT AND CEO; 31/05/2018 – World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool And Reduces Environmental Impact

Milestone Group Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 11.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Milestone Group Inc bought 1,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 15,495 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.07M, up from 13,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Milestone Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $994.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $220.06. About 4.58M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Apple’s CFO Says Services Had `Sensational’ Quarter: TOPLive; 08/05/2018 – Apple is worth $945 billion – more than ever:; 19/04/2018 – C Spire rolls out new 9.7-inch iPad with Apple Pencil support on its 4G LTE network; 23/04/2018 – An opening price below $169 would still mark a year-to-date decline for Apple, though; 11/04/2018 – ABI Research’s Teardowns Service Finds First Hidden Under-Display Fingerprint Sensor Bites into Apple’s Face Recognition Techno; 04/05/2018 – Kansas lawmakers pass adoption bill critics say biased against gay couples; 27/04/2018 – APPLE FLAVOR & FRAGRANCE 603020.SS SAYS IT PLANS TO INVEST 400 MLN YUAN TO SET UP TWO UNITS; 30/05/2018 – TUNE First to Incorporate Updated Apple Search Ads Attribution API, Quantify App Redownloads; 11/05/2018 – Apple is vastly more profitable than Amazon; 04/05/2018 – Cramer Remix: Why Apple is a better version of Procter & Gamble

More notable recent Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Which Charlotte-area companies made the Dow Jones Sustainability Index? – Charlotte Business Journal” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Smart To Buy Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019, Csrwire.com published: “Ingersoll Rand’s Trane® and Thermo King® Businesses Increase Sustainability Ambitions at Climate Week NYC – CSRwire.com” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “NIO Announces US$200 Million Private Placement of Convertible Notes – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “NIO Inc. Cancels Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91 billion and $9.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hacket Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 36,401 shares to 166,013 shares, valued at $2.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amdocs Ltd Ord (NASDAQ:DOX) by 23,227 shares in the quarter, for a total of 799,090 shares, and has risen its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG).

Analysts await Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.92 EPS, up 9.71% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.75 per share. IR’s profit will be $463.83 million for 16.03 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.09 actual EPS reported by Ingersoll-Rand Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.13% negative EPS growth.

