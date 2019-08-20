Martingale Asset Management LP Has Decreased Holding in Homestreet (HMST) by $3.12 Million; Tjx Cos New (TJX) Shareholder Nottingham Advisors Boosted Stake

Nottingham Advisors Inc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nottingham Advisors Inc bought 10,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 20,304 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, up from 10,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $51.22. About 10.20M shares traded or 64.76% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX same-store sales top estimates; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q EPS $1.13; 17/05/2018 – Home Furn News: TJX Lays Off Hundreds of Employees in IT Restructuring; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – FULL YEAR GUIDANCE INCLUDES EXPECTED BENEFIT OF ABOUT $0.72 TO $0.73/SHARE DUE TO ITEMS RELATED TO THE 2017 TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 EPS $4.75-EPS $4.83

Martingale Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Homestreet Inc (HMST) by 82.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP sold 120,157 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.00% . The institutional investor held 26,100 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $688,000, down from 146,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Homestreet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $633.60M market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $25.97. About 174,668 shares traded or 10.69% up from the average. HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) has declined 0.45% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HMST News: 23/04/2018 – HOMESTREET INC QTRLY LOANS HELD FOR INVESTMENT GREW TO $4.78 BLN, AN INCREASE OF $250.9 MLN, OR 6%, FROM $4.53 BLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 14/05/2018 – ISS Recommends HomeStreet Hldrs Vote AGAINST Scott Boggs on Blue Lion’s BLUE Proxy Card; 17/05/2018 – Proxy Advisor Egan-Jones Joins ISS in Recommending Hldrs Vote for Change at HomeStreet Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – HOMESTREET HOLDER BLUE LION SOLICITS VOTES AGAINST 2 DIRECTORS; 02/04/2018 – BLUE LION CAPITAL SAYS REMAINS “FULLY COMMITTED” TO PURSUING CHANGES AT HOMESTREET; 14/03/2018 – BLUE LION CAPITAL WRITES TO HOMESTREET INC REQUESTING INSPECTION OF CERTAIN RECORDS OF COMPANY – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – HOMESTREET HLDR BLUE LION RECOMMENDS VOTE ‘AGAINST’ BOGGS-SMITH; 25/04/2018 – BLUE LION FILES PROXY URGING VOTES AGAINST HMST PROPOSALS; 21/05/2018 – BLUE LION CAPITAL SAYS NOW RECOMMENDS A VOTE AGAINST DIRECTOR NOMINEES SCOTT BOGGS AND DOUGLAS SMITH ON HOMESTREET ‘S WHITE CARD; 21/05/2018 – HOMESTREET THREATENS TO REJECT ALL VOTES ON BLUE PROXY CARD

Analysts await HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.30 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.45 per share. HMST’s profit will be $7.32 million for 21.64 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by HomeStreet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 130.77% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.41, from 1.41 in 2018Q4.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $290,070 activity. Ruh Mark R had bought 2,000 shares worth $56,740 on Friday, May 10. On Thursday, July 25 EVANS GODFREY B bought $28,480 worth of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) or 1,000 shares. The insider Cavanaugh Sandra A bought 5,000 shares worth $143,350.

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91 billion and $9.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Natl Healthcare Corp (NYSEMKT:NHC) by 8,900 shares to 59,606 shares, valued at $4.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 16,139 shares in the quarter, for a total of 134,299 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).

Nottingham Advisors Inc, which manages about $867.20M and $575.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 37,250 shares to 30,702 shares, valued at $647,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Global X Fds (MLPA) by 241,293 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,247 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4.