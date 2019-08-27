Martingale Asset Management LP Has Decreased By $3.17 Million Its Pbf Energy (PBF) Holding; Navigators Group Has 1.41 Sentiment

Navigators Group Inc (NAVG) investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.28, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 76 active investment managers started new and increased holdings, while 54 cut down and sold their positions in Navigators Group Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 21.16 million shares, up from 21.15 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Navigators Group Inc in top ten holdings increased from 0 to 2 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 19 Reduced: 35 Increased: 60 New Position: 16.

Martingale Asset Management LP decreased Pbf Energy Inc (PBF) stake by 71.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Martingale Asset Management LP sold 102,354 shares as Pbf Energy Inc (PBF)’s stock declined 16.70%. The Martingale Asset Management LP holds 41,373 shares with $1.29M value, down from 143,727 last quarter. Pbf Energy Inc now has $2.73 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $22.76. About 19,595 shares traded. PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has declined 39.97% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PBF News: 05/04/2018 – PBF’s Chalmette, Louisiana refinery begins alky unit restart; 20/03/2018 – SMALL NUMBER OF UNITS AT PBF ENERGY CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY WERE HIT BY OUTAGE; 27/03/2018 – PBF Chalmette refinery may finish gasoline unit overhaul by mid-April; 03/05/2018 – PBF Logistics 1Q Rev $64M; 03/05/2018 – PBF SEES ALBERTA TO USEC RAIL COST $17-18/BBL; 03/05/2018 – PBF ENERGY INC – QTRLY REVENUES $5.8 BLN VS $4.8 BLN; 08/05/2018 – PBF ENERGY IN NEW ASSET-BASED REVOLVING CREDIT PACT; 03/05/2018 – DELAWARE CITY REFINERY REFORMER WORK SET FOR NOVEMBER: PBF; 23/04/2018 – DJ PBF Energy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PBF); 08/05/2018 – PBF HOLDING COMPANY LLC – 2018 REVOLVING LOAN HAS A MAXIMUM COMMITMENT OF $3.4 BLN & A MATURITY DATE OF MAY 2023

Martingale Asset Management LP increased Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) stake by 33,300 shares to 359,745 valued at $68.32M in 2019Q1. It also upped Protective Insurance Corp Cl B stake by 26,302 shares and now owns 91,525 shares. Kkr Real Estate Fin Tr was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. PBF Energy has $4200 highest and $2700 lowest target. $34.40’s average target is 51.14% above currents $22.76 stock price. PBF Energy had 10 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained it with “Buy” rating and $41 target in Tuesday, March 19 report. The stock of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) earned “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Monday, August 5. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Tuesday, April 9. Raymond James maintained PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) rating on Friday, June 21. Raymond James has “Buy” rating and $34 target. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Citigroup. The rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, May 15 to “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 25 by Morgan Stanley.

It closed at $69.96 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NAVG News: 29/05/2018 – BELGIUM GRANTS LICENSES TO QBE, MS AMLIN, NAVIGATORS; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q EPS $1.02; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group Stockholders’ Equity Was $1.2 B, or $40.96/Share, as of March 31; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q Net $30.9M; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q Net Written Premiums Were $393.3 M; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.09; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q Gross Written Premiums Were $495.2 M; 10/05/2018 – Navigators Announces Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 04/04/2018 Navigators and Protective Insurance Enter into Workers’ Compensation Underwriting Partnership; 04/04/2018 – NAVIGATORS GROUP INC – PARTNERSHIP SUPPORTS CO’S CONTINUED STRATEGIC EXPANSION OF MULTILINE INSURANCE POLICIES

The Navigators Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, underwrites ocean marine, property and casualty, professional liability, and specialty insurance services and products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.10 billion. The firm operates through the U.S. It has a 1320 P/E ratio. Insurance, International Insurance, and Global Reinsurance divisions.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P holds 6.28% of its portfolio in The Navigators Group, Inc. for 723,535 shares. Water Island Capital Llc owns 1.13 million shares or 4.76% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kellner Capital Llc has 2.14% invested in the company for 44,900 shares. The Maryland-based Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc has invested 0.95% in the stock. Gabelli & Co Investment Advisers Inc., a New York-based fund reported 86,569 shares.