Martingale Asset Management LP Has Cut Treehouse Foods (THS) Holding by $1.15 Million as Stock Value Declined; Disney Walt Hldg Co (DIS) Holder Lau Associates Trimmed Its Position as Stock Price Rose

Lau Associates Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Hldg Co (DIS) by 92.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lau Associates Llc sold 19,552 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 1,532 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $214,000, down from 21,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lau Associates Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Hldg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 7.77M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 17/05/2018 – Disneyland Resort Gives Guests a Treat: More Days Than Ever to Celebrate Halloween Time at Both Disneyland and Disney Californi; 16/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O – FOX CEO JAMES MURDOCH TO QUIT AFTER DISNEY DEAL TO PURSUE SOMETHING OF HIS OWN; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BOB CHAPEK NAMED CHAIRMAN OF PARKS, EXPERIENCES AND CONSUMER PRODUCTS SEGMENT; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to lead Fox after Disney deal; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS SEGMENT WILL REMAIN VIRTUALLY THE SAME; 23/04/2018 – DJ Walt Disney Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DIS); 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CONSUMER, INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT IN PACT WITH ESPN; 01/05/2018 – The latest Avengers installment had a historic weekend, giving Disney a record number of fast-grossing films; 29/05/2018 – Robert Iger, chairman and chief executive of The Walt Disney Company, on the cancellation of ‘Roseanne’ on the company’s ABC network: “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing; 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O SAYS NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS COULD BE SOLD TO DISNEY DIS.N AS POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER

Martingale Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Treehouse Foods Inc (THS) by 37.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP sold 21,298 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.14% . The institutional investor held 35,922 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.94 million, down from 57,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Treehouse Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $55.19. About 327,735 shares traded. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) has risen 24.43% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.43% the S&P500. Some Historical THS News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in TreeHouse; 03/05/2018 – TREEHOUSE FOODS INC THS.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $2.00 TO $2.40; 18/04/2018 – Treehouse Spotlights 3 Critical Policy Wins for Youth in Foster Care; 24/03/2018 – Getting TreeHouse Back on Track — Barron’s; 21/04/2018 – DJ TreeHouse Foods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THS); 23/03/2018 – Getting TreeHouse Back on Track — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods Backs FY18 Adj EPS $2-Adj EPS $2.40; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods Sees FY18 EPS $1.22-EPS $1.62; 22/05/2018 – Treehouse Honored as ‘Organization of the Year’ by Municipal League Foundation; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods 1Q Loss $34.1M

Lau Associates Llc, which manages about $524.70M and $209.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Ultra Short Income Etf by 280,895 shares to 884,847 shares, valued at $44.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 30.08 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91 billion and $9.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 59,820 shares to 330,091 shares, valued at $34.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Williams (NYSE:WSM) by 130,878 shares in the quarter, for a total of 214,232 shares, and has risen its stake in Brinker Int’l Inc (NYSE:EAT).

