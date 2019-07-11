Martingale Asset Management LP Has Cut First Citizens Bancshares (FCNCA) Position; Shorts at NEMETSCHEK AG ORD ORDINARY SHARES (NEMTF) Lowered By 2.65%

Martingale Asset Management LP decreased First Citizens Bancshares Inc (FCNCA) stake by 2.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Martingale Asset Management LP sold 2,109 shares as First Citizens Bancshares Inc (FCNCA)’s stock rose 4.41%. The Martingale Asset Management LP holds 77,582 shares with $31.59 million value, down from 79,691 last quarter. First Citizens Bancshares Inc now has $5.10 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.54% or $6.96 during the last trading session, reaching $458.18. About 29,313 shares traded. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) has risen 0.87% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.56% the S&P500. Some Historical FCNCA News: 19/04/2018 – Unity Fl Solutions Gets Smart With First Citizens Bank; 27/03/2018 – HOMEBANCORP, HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH FIRST CITIZENS BANK; 27/03/2018 – HomeBancorp, Inc. Shareholders Approve Proposed Merger With First Citizens Bank; 10/04/2018 – WI LayoffNotices: Notice First Citizens Bank 2018040901; 27/03/2018 – HOMEBANCORP HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH FIRST CITIZENS BANK; 10/04/2018 – First Citizens Issues Clarification on Milwaukee Area Guaranty Bank Branches; 27/03/2018 – FIRST-CITIZENS BANK SAYS MERGER WITH HOMEBANCORP INC IS EXPECTED TO BECOME EFFECTIVE ON APRIL 30, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Unity FI Solutions Gets Smart With First Citizens Bank; 01/05/2018 – First Citizens Bank Completes Merger With Homebancorp, Homebanc; 02/05/2018 – Fourth Annual First Citizens Bank Small Business Forecast Shows U.S. Small Business Owners Positive About 2018, Less Certain Ab

NEMETSCHEK AG ORD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) had a decrease of 2.65% in short interest. NEMTF’s SI was 91,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 2.65% from 94,200 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 917 days are for NEMETSCHEK AG ORD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:NEMTF)’s short sellers to cover NEMTF’s short positions. It closed at $64.3 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $. It operates through four divisions: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. It currently has negative earnings. The Design segment offers software solutions for architects, civil engineers, structural designers, in-house technicians, and technical and landscape planners.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold FCNCA shares while 52 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 5.42 million shares or 2.89% more from 5.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 12,275 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Natl Bank Of America De reported 0% in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 345 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp reported 157,058 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Ltd Llc reported 0% stake. American Century Companies accumulated 24,965 shares. Ameriprise owns 30,370 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA). Deutsche Natl Bank Ag holds 0% or 3,182 shares in its portfolio. Salem Inv Counselors Incorporated reported 5,199 shares stake. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia has invested 0% in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA). Proshare Advsrs Lc reported 1,112 shares. Raymond James & Assoc accumulated 1,531 shares. Pinebridge Ltd Partnership holds 0.16% or 19,201 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc holds 0.01% in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) or 2,429 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.37 million activity. $843,750 worth of stock was bought by Holding Olivia Britton on Monday, June 17. 200 First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) shares with value of $74,110 were bought by HOLDING FRANK B JR. NIX CRAIG L had bought 84 shares worth $35,268. DURHAM HAROLD LEE JR bought 25 shares worth $9,875.