Martingale Asset Management LP Has Cut By $332,160 Its Mbt Finl (MBTF) Stake; Kitov Pharma LTD. – American Depositary Shares (KTOV) Sellers Increased By 7.89% Their Shorts

Martingale Asset Management LP decreased Mbt Finl Corp (MBTF) stake by 56.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Martingale Asset Management LP sold 33,216 shares as Mbt Finl Corp (MBTF)’s stock declined 10.31%. The Martingale Asset Management LP holds 25,400 shares with $255,000 value, down from 58,616 last quarter. Mbt Finl Corp now has $242.81 million valuation. The stock increased 2.33% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $10.54. About 59,368 shares traded. MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) has declined 3.56% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MBTF News: 21/04/2018 DJ MBT Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBTF); 26/04/2018 – MBT FINANCIAL CORP MBTF.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.07/SHR; 26/04/2018 – MBT Financial 1Q EPS 17c; 15/05/2018 – Mobile Barriers MBT-1 Introduces Tapered Wall Sections; 26/04/2018 – MBT Financial Total Assets $1.33 Billion at March 31

Kitov Pharma LTD. – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:KTOV) had an increase of 7.89% in short interest. KTOV’s SI was 667,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 7.89% from 618,200 shares previously. With 574,500 avg volume, 1 days are for Kitov Pharma LTD. – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:KTOV)’s short sellers to cover KTOV’s short positions. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.0029 during the last trading session, reaching $0.8676. About 43,791 shares traded. Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) has declined 60.23% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.66% the S&P500.

Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical firm in Israel. The company has market cap of $16.76 million. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study.

Martingale Asset Management LP increased Citi Trends Inc Com (NASDAQ:CTRN) stake by 47,300 shares to 76,306 valued at $1.47M in 2019Q1. It also upped Corenergy Infrastructure stake by 11,100 shares and now owns 51,905 shares. Qcr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:QCRH) was raised too.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $15,766 activity. DALY JOSEPH S also bought $7,850 worth of MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) on Thursday, February 14.