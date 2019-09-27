Martingale Asset Management LP Has Cut By $1.78 Million Its American Finl Group (AFG) Stake; Smart Sand (SND) Shorts Lowered By 5.78%

Martingale Asset Management LP decreased American Finl Group (AFG) stake by 4.52% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Martingale Asset Management LP sold 17,449 shares as American Finl Group (AFG)’s stock rose 0.85%. The Martingale Asset Management LP holds 368,846 shares with $37.80M value, down from 386,295 last quarter. American Finl Group now has $9.62B valuation. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $106.95. About 70,416 shares traded. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 02/05/2018 – AFG CONTRACT W/ VALUE OF NOK125M EX. VAT; 30/05/2018 – American Financial at Morgan Stanley Conference Jun 12; 18/04/2018 – AFG TURNKEY CONTRACT VALUED AT NOK 340 MLN EXCL. VAT; 30/05/2018 – American Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 13/03/2018 – American Financial Network, Inc. (AFN) Partners with Valuelnsured to Offer Its Customers Down Payment Protection with AFN Protection+; 29/05/2018 – American Financial Group Management to Participate in the 2018 Morgan Stanley Financials Conference; 04/05/2018 – Bill Gates: The American financial aid system is failing students; 02/05/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD 56 APARTMENTS AT LØRENSKOG; 28/03/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN BUYS DEVELOPMENT RIGHTS IN CENTRAL GOTHENBURG; 18/04/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD NEW POWER STATION FOR STATKRAFT

Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND) had a decrease of 5.78% in short interest. SND’s SI was 4.10M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 5.78% from 4.35M shares previously. With 260,800 avg volume, 16 days are for Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND)’s short sellers to cover SND’s short positions. The SI to Smart Sand Inc’s float is 18.51%. The stock decreased 4.92% or $0.1471 during the last trading session, reaching $2.8429. About 309,504 shares traded. Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) has declined 58.55% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.55% the S&P500. Some Historical SND News: 15/03/2018 – SMART SAND 4Q REV. $43.0M, EST. $40.9M; 03/05/2018 – Smart Sand Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – SMART SAND 4Q EPS 27C, EST. 15C; 16/03/2018 – SMART SAND, REPORTS NEW BAKKEN FRAC SAND TRANSLOADING TERMINAL; 16/03/2018 – SMART SAND INC – EXPECTS TO HAVE VAN HOOK FACILITY OPERATIONAL IN APRIL 2018; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Smart Sand; 09/05/2018 – SMART SAND INC – PLANS TO MAKE OFFERS OF EMPLOYMENT TO ALL CURRENT QUICKTHREE EMPLOYEES; 15/05/2018 – Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Buys 2% Position in Smart Sand; 09/05/2018 – SMART SAND INC – ALVIN HERMAN AND ERIN HERMAN WILL CONTINUE TO WORK WITH SMART SAND AFTER DEAL CLOSING; 09/05/2018 – SMART SAND INC – TRANSACTION PROVIDES FOR AN AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE OF UP TO $42.75 MLN

Martingale Asset Management LP increased Clean Harbor Inc (NYSE:CLH) stake by 62,336 shares to 79,656 valued at $5.67 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) stake by 9,813 shares and now owns 81,938 shares. Hartford Finl Services (NYSE:HIG) was raised too.

More notable recent American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Great American Insurance adds division – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of American Financial Group, Inc. and Its Insurance Subsidiaries – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “American Financial Group, Inc. Announces Neon Leadership Transition – Business Wire” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 29 investors sold AFG shares while 103 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 55.10 million shares or 1.69% more from 54.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Los Angeles Equity Research holds 0.01% or 17,454 shares. Sg Americas Lc holds 0.01% or 8,530 shares. Bank holds 0% or 4,156 shares in its portfolio. Verity & Verity Ltd Liability Com holds 0.12% or 5,199 shares in its portfolio. Tokio Marine Asset Limited holds 0.29% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 16,000 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.04% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Stevens Capital Limited Partnership reported 35,019 shares stake. Amalgamated Bank & Trust reported 15,420 shares. Aviva Public Ltd holds 0.01% or 13,011 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 725,952 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Creative Planning holds 9,321 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 132,717 shares. Td Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 68,381 shares. 584,808 are held by California Pub Employees Retirement Systems. Pitcairn Company stated it has 4,782 shares.

Analysts await American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.95 EPS, down 10.96% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.19 per share. AFG’s profit will be $175.38M for 13.71 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.12 actual EPS reported by American Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.02% negative EPS growth.

Smart Sand, Inc. engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing activities in the gas and oil industry in the United States. The company has market cap of $117.47 million. The firm sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies. It has a 4.39 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 321 million tons of proven recoverable sand reserves.