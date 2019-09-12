Martingale Asset Management LP Has Boosted By $1.24 Million Its Ventas (VTR) Holding; Providence Service Has 1.6 Sentiment

Providence Service Corp (PRSC) investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.48, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 75 active investment managers opened new and increased equity positions, while 47 sold and trimmed stakes in Providence Service Corp. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 12.65 million shares, down from 12.69 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Providence Service Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 34 Increased: 55 New Position: 20.

Martingale Asset Management LP increased Ventas Inc (VTR) stake by 34.76% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Martingale Asset Management LP acquired 18,269 shares as Ventas Inc (VTR)’s stock rose 10.09%. The Martingale Asset Management LP holds 70,834 shares with $4.84 million value, up from 52,565 last quarter. Ventas Inc now has $26.34B valuation. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $71.19. About 1.82M shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES 2018 NORMALIZED FFO SHR $3.99; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Enters into Mutually-Beneficial Agreements with Ventas; 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living; 27/04/2018 – Ventas to Pursue Sale of Brookdale Portfolio Properties Totaling Up to $30 Million in Cash Rent; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS VENTAS, AT ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q Rev $943.7M; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 PROJECTED SAME-STORE CASH NOI GROWTH OF 0.5 PCT TO 1.5 PCT; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B3 CFR TO AHP HEALTH PARTNERS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 30/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Allergan, Ventas and First Data Corp; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.79 Per Share

The Providence Service Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides critical healthcare and workforce development services for public and private sector entities in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $791.40 million. It operates through Non-Emergency Transportation Services and Workforce Development Services (WD Services) divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $61. About 30,295 shares traded. The Providence Service Corporation (PRSC) has declined 20.28% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PRSC News: 11/04/2018 – PROVIDENCE SERVICE TO CLOSE LOGISTICARE HQ AND TUCSON OFFICE; 08/03/2018 – Providence Service 4Q Net $38.9M; 08/03/2018 – Providence Service 4Q Adj EPS 66c; 11/04/2018 – Providence Service: To Integrate All Functions Currently Performed at Holding Co Level Into LogistiCare; 11/04/2018 – Providence Service: Implementation Costs Will Negatively Impact Earnings; 09/05/2018 – Providence Service 1Q EPS 29c; 11/04/2018 – PROVIDENCE SERVICE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES ORGANIZATIONAL CONSOLIDATION; 11/04/2018 – Providence Service Corporation Announces Organizational Consolidation to Strengthen Operational Effectiveness; 24/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Jack Henry & Associates, The Providence Service, Farmer Brothers, comScore, Pref; 11/04/2018 – PROVIDENCE SERVICE – AS PART OF CONSOLIDATION PROCESS, COMPANY’S CURRENT STAMFORD, CT HEADQUARTERS AND TUCSON, AZ SATELLITE OFFICE WILL BE CLOSED

Coliseum Capital Management Llc holds 22.69% of its portfolio in The Providence Service Corporation for 1.22 million shares. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc owns 489,113 shares or 2.32% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc has 1.03% invested in the company for 15,690 shares. The Massachusetts-based Aristotle Capital Boston Llc has invested 0.88% in the stock. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 321,690 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 47 investors sold VTR shares while 185 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 313.78 million shares or 4.88% more from 299.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oppenheimer & invested 0.04% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Hudock Group Limited Liability Corp holds 1,558 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Ins Communications The has invested 0.03% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). New York-based Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Andra Ap has 0.19% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 98,800 shares. Hodges Mngmt Incorporated owns 3,400 shares. Estabrook Capital holds 0% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 7 shares. Cypress Capital Group invested in 23,577 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Eii Mngmt Incorporated reported 72,438 shares stake. Fincl Bank Of Hawaii has invested 0.08% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Toth Financial Advisory accumulated 180 shares. 23,968 are held by Blair William & Il. Narwhal Capital Management holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 23,150 shares. Fincl Counselors Inc holds 4,911 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 7.11M shares for 0.12% of their portfolio.

Among 7 analysts covering Ventas (NYSE:VTR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Ventas has $7400 highest and $57 lowest target. $67.56’s average target is -5.10% below currents $71.19 stock price. Ventas had 13 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, June 19 with “Hold”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Bank of America. The stock of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Wednesday, June 19, the company rating was maintained by MUFG Securities Americas Inc. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $57 target in Friday, March 29 report.

Martingale Asset Management LP decreased Vectrus Inc stake by 12,606 shares to 48,222 valued at $1.96M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS) stake by 81,716 shares and now owns 725,987 shares. Wec Energy Corp was reduced too.

