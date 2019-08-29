Martingale Asset Management LP Decreased Its Stake in Adobe (ADBE) as Shares Rose; Heritage Crysal Clean (HCCI) Holder Friess Associates Increased Holding by $521,100 as Share Price Declined

Martingale Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 9.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP sold 17,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 167,843 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.73M, down from 185,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $4.54 during the last trading session, reaching $286.67. About 1.61 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Rupen Shah as Vice President of Independent Software Vendor Alliances and Strategy; 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $242 FROM $235; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55, EST. $1.44; 23/03/2018 – Branch Becomes Premier Level Partner in Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Drive Digital Experience and Measurement Innovations for Enterprise Marketers; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA REPORTS SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR US$1.68B; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Bd of Directors; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $193; 20/03/2018 – Facebook and Adobe to buy wind power from Nebraska facility; 21/03/2018 – REG-Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud

Friess Associates Llc increased its stake in Heritage Crysal Clean Inc. (HCCI) by 47.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Friess Associates Llc bought 19,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% . The institutional investor held 60,048 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65 million, up from 40,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Friess Associates Llc who had been investing in Heritage Crysal Clean Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $570.47 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $24.61. About 12,193 shares traded. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) has risen 19.62% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical HCCI News: 26/04/2018 – Heritage-Crystal Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aldeyra Therapeutics, Freightcar America, Bank of Hawaii, Heritage-Crystal Clean, Amedi; 02/05/2018 – Heritage-Crystal Clean 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 02/05/2018 – Heritage-Crystal Clean 1Q Rev $83.1M; 09/05/2018 – Heritage-Crystal Short-Interest Ratio Rises 15% to 8 Days; 21/04/2018 DJ Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCCI)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 9 investors sold HCCI shares while 25 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 14.44 million shares or 2.31% more from 14.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Invsts Inc Pa has invested 0% in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI). M&T Financial Bank Corp has 0% invested in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI). Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0% in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI). Arrowstreet Partnership accumulated 0% or 17,597 shares. Oberweis Asset Management Incorporated reported 0.12% stake. Bancshares Of Mellon reported 0% in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI). Prelude Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 31,709 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Vanguard Group Inc owns 734,072 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Intll Grp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) for 11,911 shares. Glenmede Tru Com Na holds 421 shares. Cannell Limited Liability has 1.25% invested in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 3,100 shares. Cove Street Capital Limited Liability Com has invested 4.07% in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI). Amer Int Group reported 0% of its portfolio in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI). Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI).

More notable recent Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. to Present at the 31st Annual ROTH Conference on March 19th in Dana Point, California – GlobeNewswire” on March 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. to Hold 2019 Second Quarter Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. Announces 2017 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 28, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. Announces 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 05, 2019.

Friess Associates Llc, which manages about $1.34B and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc. by 106,415 shares to 37,233 shares, valued at $2.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vocera Communications Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 332,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,932 shares, and cut its stake in Calix Inc. (NYSE:CALX).

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Linux-maker Red Hat Purchase Adds Risk to Owning IBM Stock – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “IVV, KO, ADBE, ORCL: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Adobe (ADBE) Up 1.6% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 13, 2019.

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91B and $9.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carnival Corp Cl A (NYSE:CCL) by 11,152 shares to 629,752 shares, valued at $31.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genesco Inc (NYSE:GCO) by 10,802 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,626 shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.86 million for 45.07 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco, a Georgia-based fund reported 5.80 million shares. Nippon Life Investors Americas Incorporated has invested 1.9% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). First Mercantile Tru Com has 5,064 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Limited holds 0.61% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 139,053 shares. Coldstream Cap Mgmt Inc owns 0.03% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1,334 shares. Moreover, Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & has 0.43% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 2,270 shares. Iowa-based Cambridge Investment Rech has invested 0.14% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). First National Trust Com stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Chesley Taft And Assocs Ltd Com reported 0.87% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Crestwood Advisors Gp Limited Company holds 0.07% or 3,743 shares. D E Shaw holds 0.08% or 227,947 shares. Ami Asset Mngmt Corp holds 115,944 shares. Wunderlich Managemnt stated it has 1.15% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Exchange Capital Management Inc holds 12,056 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Llc invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).