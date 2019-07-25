Martingale Asset Management LP Cut Eastgroup Properties (EGP) Holding; 3G Capital Partners LP Has Decreased Its Comcast New (CMCSA) Position

3G Capital Partners Lp decreased Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) stake by 27.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. 3G Capital Partners Lp sold 1.82 million shares as Comcast Corp New (CMCSA)’s stock rose 14.74%. The 3G Capital Partners Lp holds 4.90M shares with $195.86 million value, down from 6.72M last quarter. Comcast Corp New now has $201.66B valuation. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $44.43. About 16.31 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – ANY OFFER FOR FOX WOULD BE ALL-CASH AND AT A PREMIUM TO VALUE OF CURRENT ALL-SHARE OFFER FROM DISNEY; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST- INTENDING TO MAKE FURTHER COMMITMENT NOT TO ACQUIRE ANY MAJORITY INTEREST IN ANY NEWSPAPERS IN UK FOR 5 YEARS, TO HELP ENSURE MEDIA PLURALITY IS SUSTAINED; 07/05/2018 – The Hill: Sources tell Reuters Comcast seeks to block Disney-Fox deal with all-cash bid; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST HAS ENGAGED WITH SKY INDEPENDENT COMMITTEE IN RESPECT OF ACQUISITION; 23/05/2018 – Comcast is in the advanced stages of preparing a ‘superior’ all-cash bid for Fox assets; 09/05/2018 – NBC NEWS – INVESTIGATION TEAM FOUND CREDIBLE THE FOUR COMPLAINANTS’ ALLEGATIONS THAT LAUER ENGAGED IN INAPPROPRIATE SEXUAL BEHAVIOR IN THE WORKPLACE; 09/05/2018 – Comcast Declares Dividend of 19c; 25/04/2018 – Comcast piles pressure on Fox with Sky bid; 25/04/2018 – Comcast makes £22bn formal bid for Sky; 07/05/2018 – Fox Jumps on Report That Comcast Is Mulling Counterbid to Disney

Martingale Asset Management LP decreased Eastgroup Properties Inc (EGP) stake by 9.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Martingale Asset Management LP sold 4,800 shares as Eastgroup Properties Inc (EGP)’s stock rose 5.74%. The Martingale Asset Management LP holds 43,905 shares with $4.90M value, down from 48,705 last quarter. Eastgroup Properties Inc now has $4.42 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $120.21. About 129,112 shares traded. EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) has risen 22.59% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.16% the S&P500. Some Historical EGP News: 19/04/2018 – EastGroup 1Q Rev $72.2M; 19/04/2018 – EastGroup 1Q EPS 83c; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP SEES 2Q FFO/SHR $1.11 TO $1.13, EST. $1.13; 24/05/2018 – EastGroup Properties Announces 154th Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend; 25/05/2018 – EAST GROUP 300376.SZ SAYS SECURITIES REGULATOR TO FINE COMPANY’S OWNER FOR VIOLATION OF SECURITIES REGULATIONS, BUT WILL NOT PUNISH COMPANY; 14/05/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $91; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $4.51 TO $4.61; 22/04/2018 – DJ EastGroup Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGP); 05/03/2018 EastGroup Properties Announces Presentation At Citi 2018 Global Property CEO Conference; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP 1Q FFO/SHR $1.16, EST. $1.10

Martingale Asset Management LP increased Helen Of Troy Corp (NASDAQ:HELE) stake by 15,703 shares to 71,819 valued at $8.33 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Tyson Food Inc (NYSE:TSN) stake by 45,082 shares and now owns 817,191 shares. Alleghany Corp Del Com (NYSE:Y) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1.6 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Does EastGroup Properties, Inc.’s (NYSE:EGP) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Eastgroup Properties (EGP) Tops Q2 EPS by 18c – StreetInsider.com” published on July 24, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “EastGroup Properties Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “You Have To Love EastGroup Properties, Inc.’s (NYSE:EGP) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Twst.com‘s news article titled: “Eastgroup Properties Inc.: EastGroup Properties Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – The Wall Street Transcript” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Comcast has $52 highest and $44 lowest target. $48.38’s average target is 8.89% above currents $44.43 stock price. Comcast had 16 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, April 26. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, June 25 report. The stock of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) earned “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research on Wednesday, June 19. Macquarie Research upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $49 target in Tuesday, April 9 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, April 26. Nomura maintained Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) rating on Friday, April 12. Nomura has “Neutral” rating and $44 target. The stock of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, April 26 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, April 29 by Raymond James.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $10.21 million activity. Shares for $10.21M were sold by COHEN DAVID L.