Martingale Asset Management LP Cut By $3.00 Million Its Interdigital (IDCC) Position; 1 Analysts Are Bullish Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Last Week

Martingale Asset Management LP decreased Interdigital Inc (IDCC) stake by 84.96% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Martingale Asset Management LP sold 46,901 shares as Interdigital Inc (IDCC)’s stock declined 1.95%. The Martingale Asset Management LP holds 8,305 shares with $535,000 value, down from 55,206 last quarter. Interdigital Inc now has $1.72B valuation. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $55.16. About 236,321 shares traded. InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) has declined 20.80% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical IDCC News: 23/04/2018 – ERIC COHEN JOINS INTERDIGITAL AS CHIEF DEVELOPMENT OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – INTERDIGITAL 1Q EPS 84C, EST. 24C (2 EST.); 05/03/2018 – lnterDigital Announces Conversion Rate Adjustment to and Convertibility of 1.50% Senior Convertible Notes Due 2020; 18/05/2018 – lnterDigital Announces May and June 2018 Investor Conference Schedule; 21/03/2018 – lnterDigital Wins 5G Smart Tourism Bid; 23/04/2018 – Eric Cohen Joins lnterDigital as Chief Development Officer; 19/03/2018 – lnterDigital Announces Successful oneM2M Hackathon Dallas 2018; 22/05/2018 – InterDigital Issues Revenue Guidance for Second Quarter 2018; 20/03/2018 – InterDigital CEO: Representatives Stivers and Foster Spur American Innovation With New Stronger Patents Act; 15/03/2018 – InterDigital Congratulates Bristol on Smart City GLOMO Win

Among 5 analysts covering Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Caterpillar has $14500 highest and $10000 lowest target. $125.50’s average target is -6.19% below currents $133.78 stock price. Caterpillar had 12 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, September 12 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, September 9. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was downgraded by Atlantic Securities. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, August 8 to “Neutral”. See Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) latest ratings:

12/09/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform New Target: $143.0000 Downgrade

09/09/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy Old Target: $150.0000 New Target: $145.0000 Maintain

15/08/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Underweight New Target: $100.0000 Initiates Coverage On

08/08/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $156.0000 New Target: $130.0000 Downgrade

25/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Buckingham Research

21/06/2019 Broker: Atlantic Securities Rating: Sell New Target: $110 Downgrade

04/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Ubs New Target: $125.0000 115.0000

16/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

19/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 62 investors sold Caterpillar Inc. shares while 429 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 350 raised stakes. 353.49 million shares or 3.33% less from 365.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hanson And Doremus Inv Management reported 0.6% stake. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd invested in 211,541 shares or 0.22% of the stock. 1,610 are owned by Intersect Cap Limited Co. Diversified accumulated 2,658 shares. Shoker Invest Counsel accumulated 1,675 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Cypress Group holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 5,444 shares. Holderness Investments Co accumulated 11,319 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 123,662 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 81,308 shares. Pension Ser invested in 0.29% or 634,026 shares. Northstar Group Incorporated stated it has 3,198 shares. Kanawha Cap Ltd has 0.51% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Inv House Ltd Liability Corp invested in 6,406 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth, a West Virginia-based fund reported 2,749 shares. Seatown Hldgs Pte Limited holds 155,512 shares.

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for heavy and general construction, rental, quarry, aggregate, mining, waste, material handling, gas and oil, power generation, marine, rail, and industrial markets. The company has market cap of $75.26 billion. The Company’s Construction Industries segment offers backhoe, compact, track-type, small and medium wheel, knuckleboom, and skid steer loaders; small and medium track-type, and site prep tractors; mini, wheel, forestry, small, medium, and large track excavators; and motorgraders, pipelayers, telehandlers, cold planers, asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, and wheel and track skidders and feller bunchers. It has a 12.44 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Resource Industries segment provides electric rope and hydraulic shovel, landfill and soil compactor, dragline, large wheel loader, machinery component, track and rotary drill, electronics and control system, work tool, hard rock vehicle and continuous mining system, scoop and hauler, wheel tractor scraper, large track-type tractor, and wheel dozer products; longwall, highwall, and continuous miners; and mining, off-highway, and articulated trucks.

The stock increased 1.54% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $133.78. About 3.51 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar 1Q Adj EPS $2.82; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Younessi’s Replacement Will Be Named Soon; 06/03/2018 – TARIFFS `PUT SOME MORE PRESSURE ON MATERIAL COSTS’: CATERPILLAR; 20/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR BELIEVES FREE-TRADE ENVIRONMENT IS BEST; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC –EXPECTS CHINA 10-TON ABOVE EXCAVATOR DEMAND TO BE UP 30 PCT THIS YEAR– CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar 1Q EPS $2.74; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month EAME Total Machines Retail Sales Up 23%; 11/04/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Maintains Dividend Rate; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell at least 2 percent

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.58 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 0.75 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 31 investors sold IDCC shares while 81 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 21.52 million shares or 6.52% less from 23.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sns Financial Grp Inc Ltd Liability holds 3,781 shares. Captrust Advsr reported 0% stake. Federated Incorporated Pa owns 0% invested in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) for 11,078 shares. Dupont Capital Mgmt holds 0.01% or 3,567 shares in its portfolio. 101,110 were reported by Dean Inv Limited Liability. Renaissance Lc has 0.07% invested in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) for 1.24M shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.01% in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) or 3,771 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Company accumulated 16,171 shares. Stifel Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC). Creative Planning invested in 0% or 8,968 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt & Equity Rech holds 0.01% of its portfolio in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) for 17,746 shares. Massachusetts-based Geode Management Limited has invested 0.01% in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 57,100 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company owns 3,746 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Cardinal holds 0.14% of its portfolio in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) for 7,486 shares.

