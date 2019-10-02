Martingale Asset Management LP Cut Applied Industrial Tech (AIT) Stake By $719,800; Quantitative Investment Management Cut Its Cvs Health (CVS) Holding

Martingale Asset Management LP decreased Applied Industrial Tech Inc (AIT) stake by 14.46% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Martingale Asset Management LP sold 11,800 shares as Applied Industrial Tech Inc (AIT)’s stock rose 2.34%. The Martingale Asset Management LP holds 69,806 shares with $4.30 million value, down from 81,606 last quarter. Applied Industrial Tech Inc now has $2.07 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $53.64. About 141,766 shares traded. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) has declined 16.60% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical AIT News: 15/05/2018 – AIT Therapeutics to Present Data from Its lnhaled Nitric Oxide Study in Patients lnfected with Mycobacterium Abscessus Complex at the 2018 American Thoracic Society Conference; 10/04/2018 – TABLE-AIT 9381.T -2017/18 parent results; 15/05/2018 – AIT Therapeutics to Present Data from Its Inhaled Nitric Oxide Study in Patients Infected with Mycobacterium Abscessus Complex; 26/04/2018 – Applied Industrial Sees FY EPS $3.51-EPS $3.61; 26/04/2018 – Applied Industrial Sees FY Sales Up 17.5%-18.5%; 20/05/2018 – [AIT] ASCENDAS INDIA TRUST – ASSET ACQUISITIONS, DISPOSALS : PR; 17/04/2018 – UnitySC Names Kamel Ait-Mahiout as CEO; 26/04/2018 – AIT THERAPEUTICS RECEIVES PATENT ALLOWANCE FOR DELIVERY OF INHALED NITRIC OXIDE AT CONCENTRATIONS OF AT LEAST 160PPM FOR TREATMENT OF BRONCHIOLITIS IN INFANTS; 23/05/2018 – AIT Therapeutics Presented Data from Its Inhaled Nitric Oxide Study in Patients Infected with Mycobacterium Abscessus Complex (; 07/05/2018 – Applied Industrial Tech at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow

Quantitative Investment Management Llc decreased Cvs Health Corp (CVS) stake by 50.65% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Quantitative Investment Management Llc analyzed 40,878 shares as Cvs Health Corp (CVS)'s stock declined 2.55%. The Quantitative Investment Management Llc holds 39,822 shares with $2.17M value, down from 80,700 last quarter. Cvs Health Corp now has $79.98B valuation. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $61.5. About 5.65 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Martingale Asset Management LP increased Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) stake by 13,204 shares to 112,919 valued at $6.76 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Vistra Energy Corp stake by 152,296 shares and now owns 244,876 shares. Cdw Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 19 investors sold AIT shares while 60 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 33.26 million shares or 0.64% more from 33.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 2,943 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Bancshares Of Aus accumulated 5,500 shares. Ellington Mgmt Gp Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT). Next Grp Inc Inc holds 0% in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) or 31 shares. Metropolitan Life New York holds 0.01% or 12,403 shares in its portfolio. Northern Trust Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) for 601,717 shares. Aperio Group Incorporated Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT). Swiss Bankshares has invested 0% in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT). Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership holds 32,082 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.01% in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT). Ameriprise reported 352,625 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio holds 0.02% or 76,500 shares in its portfolio. Legal & General Public Ltd Company holds 0% or 106,389 shares. First Midwest National Bank Division has invested 0.05% in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT). Wells Fargo Commerce Mn holds 0.01% or 789,703 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Applied Industrial Technologies has $6500 highest and $5500 lowest target. $60’s average target is 11.86% above currents $53.64 stock price. Applied Industrial Technologies had 3 analyst reports since May 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, August 15.

Analysts await Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, down 14.52% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.24 per share. AIT’s profit will be $40.97 million for 12.65 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual earnings per share reported by Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.92% EPS growth.

More notable recent Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Applied Industrial Technologies Receives NorthCoast 99 Award Recognizing the Best Workplaces for Top Talent – Business Wire” on September 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Financially Strong Is Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Volatility 101: Should Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Shares Have Dropped 33%? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CVS Health has $9100 highest and $58 lowest target. $74’s average target is 20.33% above currents $61.5 stock price. CVS Health had 14 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by UBS. On Monday, April 29 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, August 27. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, September 26. The stock of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, April 18.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased J.M. Smucker Co (The) (NYSE:SJM) stake by 6,613 shares to 63,513 valued at $7.32 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) stake by 66,887 shares and now owns 84,587 shares. Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Marco Inv Ltd Liability reported 0.45% stake. Raymond James Trust Na reported 0.5% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 13,400 were accumulated by Arrowstreet Partnership. Wellington Shields And Ltd stated it has 0.93% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Fernwood Invest Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 50,140 shares. Parsec Mgmt Inc holds 1.17% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 344,621 shares. Central National Bank And Tru has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Koshinski Asset Management holds 0.16% or 7,415 shares in its portfolio. Hedeker Wealth Limited Liability Corporation has 0.63% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Compton Cap Management Inc Ri has invested 0.63% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Twin Mngmt, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 125,782 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.89% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Horizon Invs Limited Company accumulated 0.01% or 4,022 shares. Carnegie Asset Management Limited Co reported 9,153 shares. White Pine Capital Ltd stated it has 11,965 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Does CVS Health Corporation’s (NYSE:CVS) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CVS Health – Why The Discount Is Thinning – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CVS Health stops selling Zantac – Seeking Alpha” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Does CVS Health Have Aspirations To Be a Tech Company? – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, up 2.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.73 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.30 billion for 8.69 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.35% negative EPS growth.