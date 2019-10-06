Martingale Asset Management LP Boosted Vishay Precision Group (VPG) Holding; Blackrock Muniyield California Fund (MYC)’s Sentiment Is 3.17

Blackrock Muniyield California Fund Inc (MYC) investors sentiment increased to 3.17 in Q2 2019. It’s up 1.17, from 2 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 19 institutional investors opened new and increased positions, while 6 trimmed and sold stock positions in Blackrock Muniyield California Fund Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 5.79 million shares, up from 2.90 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Blackrock Muniyield California Fund Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 4 Increased: 14 New Position: 5.

Martingale Asset Management LP increased Vishay Precision Group (VPG) stake by 194.13% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Martingale Asset Management LP acquired 55,918 shares as Vishay Precision Group (VPG)’s stock rose 9.28%. The Martingale Asset Management LP holds 84,723 shares with $3.44M value, up from 28,805 last quarter. Vishay Precision Group now has $426.36M valuation. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $31.78. About 37,390 shares traded. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) has risen 4.86% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.86% the S&P500. Some Historical VPG News: 08/05/2018 – Vishay Precision 1Q EPS 37c; 08/05/2018 – Vishay Precision 1Q Rev $73.1M; 17/05/2018 – Vishay Precision at B. Riley FBR Investor Conference May 24; 24/05/2018 – Vishay Recognizes Digi-Key as 2017 Passives Catalog Distributor of the Year; 12/04/2018 – Vishay Asia Honored by Siemens With 2017 SEWC Best Cooperation Supplier Award; 28/03/2018 – Vishay Precision Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 Vishay Precision Group, Inc. Announces Participation at the Sidoti & Company Spring 2018 Conference; 21/04/2018 – DJ Vishay Precision Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VPG); 08/05/2018 – Vishay Precision Sees 2Q Rev $71M-$77M; 01/05/2018 – BLH Nobel Introduces 1756 Weighing Module for Integration with Allen-Bradley® Chassis

Martingale Asset Management LP decreased Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) stake by 26,277 shares to 39,943 valued at $3.11 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) stake by 8,900 shares and now owns 251,584 shares. Citi Trends Inc Com (NASDAQ:CTRN) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.75 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 12 investors sold VPG shares while 35 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 10.33 million shares or 1.75% more from 10.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) for 243,469 shares. Comml Bank Of America De accumulated 14,576 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada holds 0% or 283,237 shares. 1 are owned by Hudock Cap Grp Limited Liability Corp. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0% or 1,700 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability owns 19,565 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt, California-based fund reported 36,981 shares. Dorsey Wright And holds 392 shares. Moreover, Engineers Gate Manager Lp has 0.02% invested in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG). Millennium Management Limited reported 0.01% in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 0% in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG). Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 768,344 shares. Lsv Asset holds 0.02% in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) or 279,198 shares. 177 were reported by Meeder Asset. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership reported 999,106 shares stake.

The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.48. About 25,470 shares traded. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (MYC) has 0.00% since October 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Hollencrest Capital Management holds 0.73% of its portfolio in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. for 418,664 shares. Robinson Capital Management Llc owns 148,233 shares or 0.68% of their US portfolio. Moreover, City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd has 0.09% invested in the company for 94,679 shares. The New Jersey-based Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. has invested 0.09% in the stock. First Foundation Advisors, a California-based fund reported 104,326 shares.