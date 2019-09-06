Martingale Asset Management LP Boosted Tredegar (TG) Stake By $1.78 Million; Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Monolithic Power Systems has $165 highest and $150 lowest target. $157.50’s average target is 0.92% above currents $156.07 stock price. Monolithic Power Systems had 7 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) rating on Friday, March 15. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $150 target. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 25 by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Monday, March 18. See Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) latest ratings:

25/06/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Buy New Target: $165 Maintain

18/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Loop Capital 144.0000

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

03/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Keybanc

18/03/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy New Target: $150 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy New Target: $150 Maintain

12/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Martingale Asset Management LP increased Tredegar Corporation (TG) stake by 101.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Martingale Asset Management LP acquired 111,408 shares as Tredegar Corporation (TG)’s stock declined 4.96%. The Martingale Asset Management LP holds 221,569 shares with $3.58M value, up from 110,161 last quarter. Tredegar Corporation now has $591.02M valuation. The stock increased 3.08% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $17.72. About 46,647 shares traded. Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG) has declined 34.76% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TG News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Tredegar Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TG); 01/05/2018 – Tredegar 1Q EPS 55c; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Tredegar May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 6 Yrs; 28/03/2018 – Bonnell Aluminum Announces New Vice President of Sales and Marketing; 02/05/2018 – Tredegar Board Declares Dividend; 06/03/2018 Tredegar Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Monolithic Power Systems Announces Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

The stock increased 4.24% or $6.35 during the last trading session, reaching $156.07. About 182,767 shares traded. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has risen 13.06% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MPWR News: 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q Adj EPS 79c; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER SEES 2Q REV. $135M TO $141M, EST. $136.9M; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER 1Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 77C; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Sees 2Q Rev $135M-$141M; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive Isolation, Targets USB PD and Standard; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive Isolation, Targets USB PD and Standard Adap; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER 1Q REV. $129.2M, EST. $125.3M; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive lsolation, Targets USB PD and Standard Adapters in 25W – 65W Output Power Range; 02/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 12/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, industrial, computing and storage, and communications market divisions. The company has market cap of $6.59 billion. It offers direct current to DC converter integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment. It has a 66.5 P/E ratio. The firm also provides lighting control ICs for backlighting that are used in systems, which provide the light source for LCD panels in notebook computers, monitors, car navigation systems, and televisions, as well as for general illumination applications.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. shares while 100 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 40.19 million shares or 6.36% less from 42.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Prns Management owns 8,960 shares. First Lp reported 206,772 shares. Lord Abbett & Company Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.09% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Jane Street Limited Liability Com has 7,522 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 6,829 shares stake. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership invested in 14,322 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Ltd Com holds 0.15% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) or 101,152 shares. Marietta Invest Ptnrs Limited Liability has 2.45% invested in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) for 57,583 shares. Prelude Limited Co reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Asset Mgmt One accumulated 12,428 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 10,600 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Com Can stated it has 23,647 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) for 6,956 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability invested in 138,391 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Arcadia Inv Corporation Mi has invested 1.2% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

More notable recent Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Tredegar (NYSE:TG) Share Price Is Down 19% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Iconix Brand leads consumer gainers; Fossil Group and Adecoagro among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Share Price Volatility Should You Expect For Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 02, 2019. More interesting news about Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Tredegar Corporation (TG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “TG Enters Into Term Sheet With HUYA Inc. Regarding the Forming of a Joint Venture for China Esports Expansion and HUYA Investment Into ESL – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $15,827 activity. $15,827 worth of Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG) was bought by Waleski Anne G on Thursday, May 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold TG shares while 44 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 21.42 million shares or 0.53% less from 21.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Indexiq Advsrs invested in 22,713 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Chicago Equity Ltd Co has 53,200 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Public Sector Pension Invest Board reported 0% stake. Shine Inv Advisory Svcs has 1,145 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Comerica Bancorp stated it has 25,503 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG) for 732 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 0% in Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG). 50 are held by Ftb Advsr. 72,200 were reported by Bessemer Grp Inc. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG) for 54,000 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsrs owns 15,272 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag owns 35,682 shares. Systematic Lp owns 53,380 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Ajo Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 35,787 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada reported 0% in Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG).

Martingale Asset Management LP decreased Covanta Hldgs (NYSE:CVA) stake by 21,800 shares to 147,600 valued at $2.56 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Masimo Corp Com (NASDAQ:MASI) stake by 2,403 shares and now owns 45,808 shares. Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) was reduced too.