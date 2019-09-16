Martin & Company Holding in Cisco Systems (CSCO) Has Trimmed by $847,260; Wd 40 Co. (WDFC) Stock Price Rose While Capital Management Associates Decreased Stake

Martin & Company Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 32.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin & Company Inc sold 15,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 32,010 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.75M, down from 47,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin & Company Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $50.03. About 15.87M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos Unit Warns Of Possible Cyberattack On Ukraine — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Net $2.69B; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs TQ Delta, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/12/2018; 22/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to IT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor; 04/04/2018 – Cloudian to Demonstrate IP-Based Media Workflows with Cisco at NAB Show 2018; 03/05/2018 – Tech Data Expands Cisco Partner Enablement Framework to Accelerate Profitable Growth for U.S. Partners; 16/05/2018 – Cisco quarterly revenue rises 4.4 pct; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on

Capital Management Associates decreased its stake in Wd 40 Co. (WDFC) by 39.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Associates sold 1,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 2,925 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $465,000, down from 4,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Associates who had been investing in Wd 40 Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $183.98. About 99,344 shares traded. WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) has risen 13.16% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.16% the S&P500. Some Historical WDFC News: 03/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway, Pret A Manger, Travelex And WD-40 Among Companies To Embrace Continuous Accounting With BlackLine In; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 SEES FY EPS $4.07 TO $4.14, EST. $3.94 (2 EST.); 09/04/2018 – WD-40 Will Funnel Tax Savings to Boost Digital Brand Presence; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 EPS $4.07-EPS $4.14; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 2Q EPS $1.05, EST. 95C (2 EST.); 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO – FOR FY 2018 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $4.07 AND $4.14; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 Sales $407M-$415M; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Revises Previously Issued Guidance; 05/04/2018 WD 40 2Q EPS $1.05; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 Net $56.6M-Net $57.5M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.58, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 23 investors sold WDFC shares while 82 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 13.76 million shares or 16.03% more from 11.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 21,969 shares. Profund Advsr Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md invested in 0% or 9,973 shares. Ftb Advisors holds 0% or 90 shares. Stifel Financial holds 15,858 shares. 49,183 were reported by Parnassus Ca. Benjamin F Edwards & Com invested in 0.01% or 849 shares. Blackrock reported 0.01% of its portfolio in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Coldstream Management holds 1,337 shares. Farmers And Merchants invested in 0% or 125 shares. Moreover, Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Co has 0.24% invested in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) for 312,173 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% of its portfolio in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) for 4,702 shares. 3,133 are held by Gsa Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership. Carroll Fincl Associates Inc holds 40 shares. Redwood Invs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.8% in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) or 68,064 shares.

Analysts await WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, up 22.33% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.03 per share. WDFC’s profit will be $17.61M for 36.50 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by WD-40 Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.08% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fort Point Capital Ltd Llc holds 7,251 shares. Perritt Capital holds 0.18% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 8,956 shares. Notis holds 0.82% or 31,885 shares in its portfolio. Wesbanco National Bank & Trust Inc holds 0.88% or 330,362 shares. Manchester Capital Limited Liability Co owns 22,513 shares. Albert D Mason, Massachusetts-based fund reported 5,204 shares. The Virginia-based Markel Corporation has invested 0.29% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Independent Invsts stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Fairview Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 4,047 shares. Clearbridge Investments Limited holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 8.71 million shares. Family Mgmt Corporation invested in 4,559 shares. Art Advsrs Lc has invested 0.3% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Capital Planning Advisors Llc holds 50,515 shares or 0.81% of its portfolio. Foundation Resource Mngmt owns 225,615 shares. Halsey Ct reported 66,918 shares.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.90 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

