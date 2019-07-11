Martin & Company Continues to Hold Holding in Mckesson Corp. (MCK); Verizon (VZ) Holding Increased by Excalibur Management Corp

Martin & Company Inc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp. (MCK) by 28.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin & Company Inc bought 7,706 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 34,978 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.10M, up from 27,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin & Company Inc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $143.69. About 1.88M shares traded or 39.17% up from the average. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has declined 16.36% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 02/04/2018 – Hyland completes acquisition of OneContent from Allscripts; 16/04/2018 – McKesson CDS Tightens 9 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON REAFFIRMS FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK; 15/05/2018 – Deerfield Adds Homology Medicines Inc., Cuts McKesson: 13F; 09/04/2018 – MCKESSON, AMERICAN PHARMACY COOPERATIVE IN JV FOR PHARMACIES; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW THROWS COLD WATER ON SPECULATION THAT AMAZON ENTERING INTO THE PHARMACY BUSINESS; 16/05/2018 – Real-World Evidence from McKesson Supports First-Ever FDA Approval for Metastatic Merkel Cell Carcinoma Drug; 20/04/2018 – MCKESSON BOARD RELEASES FINDINGS OF INDEPENDENT INVESTIGATION; 25/04/2018 – MCK SEES FISCAL 2019 ADJ. EPS $13.00 TO $13.80, EST. $13.41; 24/05/2018 – McKesson FY19 Guidance Range Assumes Full-Year Adjusted Tax Rate of 21% to 23%

Excalibur Management Corp increased its stake in Verizon (VZ) by 5.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Excalibur Management Corp bought 5,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,055 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56 million, up from 88,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Excalibur Management Corp who had been investing in Verizon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $56.74. About 7.43 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 15/05/2018 – IFROGZ Expands Wireless Audio Family by Introducing the Cocoon Earbud Charging Case; 21/03/2018 – ldentillect Advances Single Sign-on (SSO) for O365 and Gmail; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S: TAX OVERHAUL WILL BOOST CASH FLOWS FOR AT&T & VERIZON; 28/03/2018 – The Verge: A Palm smartphone reboot is reportedly coming to Verizon later this year; 05/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS- OATH AND VERIZON HAVE TAKEN AN OWNERSHIP STAKE IN MOVIEPASS THROUGH EQUITY IN HMNY IN CONNECTION WITH TRANSACTION; 21/04/2018 – AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon have international plans; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Expects Tax Savings to Boost 2018 EPS by 55 Cents to 65 Cents; 21/05/2018 – The FCC is investigating a website flaw that could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile customers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 30/05/2018 – Verizon Holds onto Mobile Performance Awards in San Francisco According to a New RootMetrics Report; 20/03/2018 – Verizon Retiree-Shareholders Seek to Curb Above Market Executive Pay, Punish Misconduct

More notable recent McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On FOMC, Slack And Paris Air Show – Seeking Alpha” on June 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on June 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Change Healthcare Sets Terms For $750M IPO – Benzinga” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “McKesson: A Solid Company With Reasonable Valuation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,196 are held by Motley Fool Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company. Yhb Advsr stated it has 0.05% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Advisory Alpha Limited Com holds 0% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) or 7 shares. Pictet And Cie (Europe) invested 0.07% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Jacobs Levy Equity has 0.34% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 202,550 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability Corporation, a New Jersey-based fund reported 3,179 shares. 2,938 are held by Ballentine Ptnrs Ltd. Menta Cap Limited reported 6,806 shares stake. Schwerin Boyle Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.59% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Mackenzie stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Principal Group Inc reported 278,744 shares. 1,060 were reported by Fukoku Mutual Life Company. Delta Asset Ltd Llc Tn accumulated 108 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 279,193 shares. Ameriprise Fincl holds 0.13% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) or 2.39 million shares.

Martin & Company Inc, which manages about $1.98B and $331.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 6,848 shares to 55,354 shares, valued at $4.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $946,792 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guyasuta Inv Advsrs has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Ccm Investment Advisers Limited Liability Company has 0.12% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Hexavest has 2.52% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moody Bancorporation Tru Division has 273,756 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Berkley W R stated it has 2.15% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Connecticut-based Halsey Assoc Ct has invested 0.08% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 69,344 are owned by Cornercap Invest Counsel. Signalpoint Asset Management Ltd holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 18,915 shares. Family Mngmt Corp accumulated 57,900 shares. Van Den Berg I holds 0.85% or 104,035 shares. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 1.88% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 69,707 shares. Northcoast Asset Management Ltd Company holds 0.03% or 8,700 shares in its portfolio. Logan Cap accumulated 0.45% or 125,010 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Limited Co Oh holds 14,460 shares. Whitnell has invested 0.2% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verizon Business Group launches new network optimization solution to easily support rich media data transmission – GlobeNewswire” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon: 7 Reasons To Turn Bearish – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019, Fool.com published: “A Fourth U.S. Wireless Competitor Would Keep Prices Low – Motley Fool” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Profitconfidential.com and their article: “Digital Turbine Inc: Shares Set to Triple in 2019, Strong Double-Digit Upside Over Coming Months – Profit Confidential” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon expands support of Veterans with unlimited access to U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs video telehealth service – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 27, 2019.