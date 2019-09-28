Martin & Company Position in Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) Has Decreased as Shares Rose; Tocqueville Asset Management LP Maintains Stake in Noble Energy (NBL)

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NBL) by 28.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp bought 224,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.14% . The institutional investor held 1.01 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.62M, up from 785,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Noble Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $22.46. About 4.38M shares traded. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 39.01% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 10/05/2018 – Noble Energy Finalizes Strategic Pipeline Agreement to Move Permian Crude Oil to Corpus Christi; 09/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Colombia to announce first oilfield awards in 4 years next month; 10/05/2018 – EPIC MIDSTREAM HOLDINGS SAYS IT SECURES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIPS FOR PERMIAN BASIN-TO-CORPUS CHRISTI CRUDE OIL PIPELINE; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY REPORTS PACT TO PROGRESS DEVELOPMENT OF ALEN; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS MARATHON OIL, ANADARKO PETROLEUM, NOBLE ENERGY, VIPER ENERGY, EXTRACTION OIL & GAS AMONG TOP E&P PICKS; 23/04/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC NBL.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.11/SHR; 26/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Noble Energy at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Revised to Positive; 01/05/2018 – Noble Energy 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 09/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Colombia jumps into Latam oil auction wave, to award blocks in April

Martin & Company Inc decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) by 30.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin & Company Inc sold 2,722 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 6,179 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.63 million, down from 8,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin & Company Inc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $285.95. About 1.30 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 10.8 PERCENT, TO $32.28 BLN FROM $29.13 BLN LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS SALES BENEFIT FROM SAM’S CLUB CLOSURES IS `SMALL’; 31/03/2018 – Boxed, often dubbed the “Costco for millennials,” sells and delivers a range of goods including sparkling water, chips, cookies and toilet paper in bulk; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Same-Store Sales Up 10.9%; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO MARCH U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 6.7%, EST. UP 4.6%; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.5%, EST. UP 6.2%; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE – TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES EXCLUDING IMPACT FROM CHANGES IN GASOLINE PRICE,FOREIGN EXCHANGE UP 5.8% FOR 5 WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Same-Store Sales Rose 8.6%

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp, which manages about $12.62B and $7.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avnet Inc. (NYSE:AVT) by 10,000 shares to 90,250 shares, valued at $4.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viper Energy Partners Lp (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 14,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,800 shares, and cut its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 28 investors sold NBL shares while 134 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 462.05 million shares or 0.75% less from 465.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Adage Capital Prtnrs Gp Limited Co invested in 10.82 million shares. 185,299 are held by Proshare. Aristotle Cap Boston Llc reported 106,131 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas accumulated 1.85 million shares or 0% of the stock. 10,315 were reported by Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc. Assetmark, California-based fund reported 2,089 shares. Swiss National Bank owns 0.04% invested in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) for 1.58M shares. 79,500 are owned by Strs Ohio. Pnc Financial Service Group has 49,115 shares. Cibc Asset invested 0.01% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 21,787 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gateway Investment Advisers Lc reported 21,090 shares. Axa has invested 0% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Moreover, Ameriprise Financial has 0.02% invested in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 0.01% stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ing Groep Nv invested 0.6% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Lincoln Capital Llc accumulated 40,558 shares or 4.81% of the stock. 8,503 are owned by Montecito National Bank & Trust &. Weik Capital Management invested in 13,158 shares. Bridges Invest has 0.21% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Massachusetts-based Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.31% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). City Com stated it has 0.03% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Gardner Russo Gardner Lc accumulated 0.01% or 5,092 shares. Putnam Investments Llc holds 0.03% or 45,148 shares in its portfolio. Cadinha And Communications Limited Company invested in 5.62% or 117,589 shares. Cibc World Markets Corp has 253,934 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. 112,032 were accumulated by Mufg Americas Holding. Bahl & Gaynor owns 7,391 shares. Moreover, Mason Street Advsrs Lc has 0.35% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 62,721 shares. Moreover, Norinchukin Bank & Trust The has 0.4% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 28.26 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Martin & Company Inc, which manages about $1.98 billion and $334.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Heritage Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 20,564 shares to 84,575 shares, valued at $2.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.