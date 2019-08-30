Martin & Company Decreased Omnicell (OMCL) Position by $547,840; Stock Value Declined; As Adobe (ADBE) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Van Hulzen Asset Management Boosted Its Position

Martin & Company Inc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) by 11.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin & Company Inc sold 6,848 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 55,354 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48 million, down from 62,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin & Company Inc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $72.49. About 3,883 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 24/05/2018 – VitalConnect Announces Joe Lynch as Chief Marketing Officer; 09/04/2018 – Omnicell Appoints Scott Seidelmann as Chief Comml Officer; 14/03/2018 – Infirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 31/05/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform at Annual ASHP Summer Meeting; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q EPS 7c; 09/04/2018 – OMNICELL APPOINTS SCOTT SEIDELMANN AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ REV $182.6M, EST. $177.1M; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Hospital Pharmacists Congress; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Ho; 20/04/2018 – Omnicell Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 117.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc bought 1,958 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 3,625 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $966,000, up from 1,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $287.45. About 114,060 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA REPORTS SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR US$1.68B; 02/04/2018 – Adobe and Google to Speak at Merkle’s Digital Marketer Summit; 15/03/2018 – Photoshop maker Adobe’s revenue rises 24 percent; 22/03/2018 – TEKsystems to Exhibit at Adobe Summit 2018; 26/03/2018 – Barron’s: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE CREATES `EXPERIENCE LEAGUE’ TO TRAIN CLIENTS ON TOOLS; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP ON ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES; 10/04/2018 – GlobalSign Joins Cloud Signature Consortium and Adobe Cloud Signature Partner Program; 22/05/2018 – Adobe Announces Magento Move to Beat Shopify: MageMail Analysis; 27/03/2018 – Informatica Launches Support for Adobe Cloud Platform with New Connector

More notable recent Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “OMCL CLASS ACTION REMINDER: Hagens Berman Reminds Omnicell (OMCL) Investors of September 16, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline, Encourages Investors Who Lost $50,000+ to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Omnicell (OMCL) Up 0.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on August 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Omnicell, Inc. (Nasdaq: OMCL) – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Verb Technology Company, Inc. (VERB), Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RBGLY) & Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Shareholders of Class Action – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Omnicell, Inc. – OMCL – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, up 12.24% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $22.91M for 32.95 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.84% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 1,835 shares. Regions Fincl has 0% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Tygh Mgmt stated it has 57,458 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Parametric Port Ltd Company holds 0.01% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) or 157,491 shares. Bank Of America De stated it has 0% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Balyasny Asset Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 17,484 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.58% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Prudential Financial Inc holds 260,482 shares. Janney Cap Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 7,381 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Moreover, Aperio Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Glenmede Tru Company Na stated it has 0% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Point72 Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.08% or 220,342 shares. Cornerstone holds 0% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 14 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insurance Communication The holds 573,043 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Welch And Forbes Limited Liability Company holds 42,801 shares. Dorsey Whitney Trust Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.21% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Fort Washington Oh has invested 0% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 0.34% stake. Gotham Asset Mngmt Llc has 0% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Dakota Wealth Mngmt has 0.39% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 4,825 shares. Suvretta Capital Limited Com accumulated 959,804 shares or 7.4% of the stock. Cim Ltd Liability Co owns 2,312 shares. Symmetry Peak Mngmt Lc owns 1,500 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. 118,791 were reported by Norinchukin Fincl Bank The. Polar Llp owns 409,023 shares. Vestor Llc reported 19,382 shares stake. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 40,718 shares. Smith Salley & Assoc owns 1,272 shares.