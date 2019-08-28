Martin & Company Has Raised Holding in Whirlpool Corp. (WHR) by $1.20 Million as Shares Rose; Soros Fund Management Holding in World Wrestling Entmt (WWE) Has Raised by $20.79 Million

Soros Fund Management Llc increased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (WWE) by 290.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc bought 241,723 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The hedge fund held 325,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.20 million, up from 83,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in World Wrestling Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $73.27. About 498,997 shares traded. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has declined 7.29% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 09/05/2018 – WWE Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 02/04/2018 – WWE® Takes over New Orleans for WrestleMania® Week; 03/05/2018 – WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT INC – RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 14/05/2018 – Eastbay Asset Management LLC Exits Position in WWE; 23/04/2018 – WWE® Publishes Revised Historical Trending Schedules; 09/04/2018 – Brock Lesnar™ Re-Signs with WWE®; 27/04/2018 – World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) will put on a pay-per-view called The Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia on Friday, one of the biggest events in the Middle East; 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling 1Q Rev $187.7M; 10/04/2018 – WWE® Adds 15 More Superstars to Greatest Royal Rumble® Match; 09/04/2018 – World Wrestling Had Seen 2018 Adjusted Oibda At Least $140 Million

Martin & Company Inc increased its stake in Whirlpool Corp. (WHR) by 29.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin & Company Inc bought 9,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.09% . The institutional investor held 40,020 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.32M, up from 30,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin & Company Inc who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $136.29. About 169,809 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 17/04/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Announces Annual Stockholders’ Meeting Results; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sees FY EPS $12.30-EPS $13.30; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Expects Completed Cost Reduction Initiatives to Deliver $150M Net Benefit in 2018; 22/05/2018 – Whirlpool Plans EUR-Denominated, Fixed-Rate 10-Year Issuance; 23/05/2018 – REG-Whirlpool BNP Paribas Primary New Issues : Stabilisation Notice; 24/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP WHR.N SAYS COMPANY AGREES TO SELL EMBRACO BUSINESS FOR $1.08 BLN IN CASH; 26/04/2018 – Whirlpool: Tender Offer Scheduled to Expire on May 23; 16/05/2018 – Global Water Purifier Market Technologies, Market share and Industry Forecasts 2018-2024: Key Players are Kent RO, GE, Best Water Technology & Whirlpool – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/05/2018 – Whirlpool Joins Bertelsmann in Delaying Bond Amid Choppy Markets; 08/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation enhances voice capabilities with Google Home in connected appliances

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Martin & Company Inc, which manages about $1.98 billion and $331.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zix Corp. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 83,683 shares to 259,462 shares, valued at $1.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XOP) by 313,084 shares to 186,916 shares, valued at $5.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 125,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.15 in 2018Q4.

