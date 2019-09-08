Martin & Company Has Lowered Stake in Omnicell (OMCL) as Stock Declined; Sachem Head Capital Management LP Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Lowered by $103.59 Million as Stock Price Rose

Martin & Company Inc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) by 11.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin & Company Inc sold 6,848 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 55,354 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48M, down from 62,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin & Company Inc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $72.81. About 272,758 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500.

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 37.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp sold 885,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 1.50 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $176.86 million, down from 2.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/03/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Event for Financial Community; 21/05/2018 – Brightcove Pushes the Envelope with Video Experiences that Increase Customer ROI; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft Wins 2018 Best of Enterprise Connect Award for Microsoft Teams; 21/03/2018 – Quorum Announces the Successful Installation of the First Ford Dealership in the US to use the XSELLERATOR™ DMS; 02/05/2018 – INGRAM MICRO & MICROSOFT REPORT ALLIANCE; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET, MICROSOFT EXTENDING THEIR CHINA CLOUD SERVICES PACT; 19/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS GLOBAL VSTS CI/CD OUTAGE LASTED FOR 4 HRS; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Names Executives From Microsoft, Other Firms to Its Board; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT IS SAID TO PLAN LOW-COST TABLET LINE TO RIVAL IPAD; 05/03/2018 – STATS SAYS EXTENDS MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE SPORTS DATA INFORMATION FOR MICROSOFT

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 4.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $21.24 million for 35.69 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tradewinds Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 307 shares. Signaturefd Llc stated it has 0% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Serv Automobile Association stated it has 9,884 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Redmond Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 0.56% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Amalgamated Retail Bank invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). 1492 Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 14,033 shares. 500,952 were reported by Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com. Capital Fund Mngmt Sa owns 0% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 8,100 shares. Oak Ridge Invests Limited Liability Com invested 1.51% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Jpmorgan Chase And Com reported 0% stake. Campbell & Investment Adviser Limited Company owns 0.25% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 6,386 shares. Blackrock invested 0.02% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Ameritas Inv Prtnrs invested in 3,219 shares. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank holds 0% or 750 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 2.80M shares to 5.80M shares, valued at $164.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.