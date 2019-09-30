Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP)’s Financial Results Comparing With NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) and NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) are two firms in the Oil & Gas Pipelines that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Martin Midstream Partners L.P. 4 -0.26 32.11M -0.60 0.00 NuStar Energy L.P. 28 -0.35 75.60M -6.65 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. and NuStar Energy L.P.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Martin Midstream Partners L.P. 779,652,786.21% -159.7% -15.4% NuStar Energy L.P. 273,516,642.55% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. has a 1.06 beta, while its volatility is 6.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 1.55 beta and it is 55.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.8 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. Its rival NuStar Energy L.P.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.7 and 0.6 respectively. Martin Midstream Partners L.P. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than NuStar Energy L.P.

Analyst Ratings

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. and NuStar Energy L.P. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Martin Midstream Partners L.P. 0 0 0 0.00 NuStar Energy L.P. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average price target of NuStar Energy L.P. is $32, which is potential 13.92% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. and NuStar Energy L.P. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 32.6% and 69.6%. About 1.6% of Martin Midstream Partners L.P.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 9.1% of NuStar Energy L.P.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Martin Midstream Partners L.P. -9.32% -12.05% -18.59% -55.26% -53.74% -40.37% NuStar Energy L.P. -0.72% 5.03% 5.8% 12.53% 16.65% 38.56%

For the past year Martin Midstream Partners L.P. has -40.37% weaker performance while NuStar Energy L.P. has 38.56% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors NuStar Energy L.P. beats Martin Midstream Partners L.P.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products; and transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia. The Storage segment owns terminal and storage facilities, which offer storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, crude oil, specialty chemicals, and other liquids. This segment also provides pilotage, tug assistance, line handling, launch, emergency response, and other ship services. The Fuels Marketing segment is involved in the purchase of crude oil, fuel oil, bunker fuel, fuel oil blending components, and other refined products for resale. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 5,510 miles of refined product pipelines; 1,230 miles of crude oil pipelines; 2,000 miles of anhydrous ammonia pipelines; and 79 terminal and storage facilities, which offer approximately 95 million barrels of storage capacity. The company has operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Riverwalk Logistics, L.P. serves as the general partner of the company and is owned by NuStar GP Holdings, LLC. NuStar Energy L.P. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.