Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

As Oil & Gas Pipelines companies, Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) and Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:MMP) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Martin Midstream Partners L.P. 8 0.21 N/A -0.60 0.00 Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. 63 5.43 N/A 5.82 11.36

Table 1 highlights Martin Midstream Partners L.P. and Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Martin Midstream Partners L.P. 0.00% -159.7% -15.4% Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. 0.00% 53.4% 17.3%

Risk & Volatility

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. has a beta of 1.06 and its 6.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.’s 26.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.74 beta.

Liquidity

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and has 0.4 Quick Ratio. Martin Midstream Partners L.P.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Martin Midstream Partners L.P. and Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Martin Midstream Partners L.P. 0 0 0 0.00 Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. 0 3 3 2.50

Competitively the average target price of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. is $70.17, which is potential 4.17% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. and Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 32.6% and 71.4%. About 1.6% of Martin Midstream Partners L.P.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Martin Midstream Partners L.P. -9.32% -12.05% -18.59% -55.26% -53.74% -40.37% Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. -0.78% 3.26% 5.82% 3.91% -7.26% 15.91%

For the past year Martin Midstream Partners L.P. had bearish trend while Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. had bullish trend.

Summary

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. beats Martin Midstream Partners L.P. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services. The company also owns and operates crude oil pipelines and storage facilities; and marine terminals located along coastal waterways that provide distribution, storage, blending, inventory management, and additive injection services for refiners, marketers, traders, and other end users of petroleum products. As of December 31, 2016, it had 9,700-mile refined products pipeline system with 53 terminals, as well as 26 independent terminals; 1,100-mile ammonia pipeline system; approximately 2,200 miles of crude oil pipelines and storage facilities with an aggregate storage capacity of approximately 22 million barrels; and 5 marine terminals located along coastal waterways with an aggregate storage capacity of approximately 26 million barrels. The company serves as the general partner of Magellan GP, LLC. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.