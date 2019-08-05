Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) and Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP). The two are both Oil & Gas Pipelines companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Martin Midstream Partners L.P. 10 0.25 N/A -0.60 0.00 Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. 43 3.16 N/A 2.60 17.38

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. and Cheniere Energy Partners L.P.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Martin Midstream Partners L.P. and Cheniere Energy Partners L.P.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Martin Midstream Partners L.P. 0.00% -159.7% -15.4% Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. 0.00% 157.1% 7.1%

Risk and Volatility

Martin Midstream Partners L.P.’s volatility measures that it’s 6.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.06 beta. Cheniere Energy Partners L.P.’s 9.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.91 beta.

Liquidity

Martin Midstream Partners L.P.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. which has a 2.3 Current Ratio and a 2.1 Quick Ratio. Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Martin Midstream Partners L.P.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners L.P. and Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Martin Midstream Partners L.P. 0 0 1 3.00 Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 145.61% for Martin Midstream Partners L.P. with average price target of $14.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 32.6% of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. shares and 64.6% of Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. shares. Insiders held 1.6% of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 29.98% of Cheniere Energy Partners L.P.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Martin Midstream Partners L.P. -9.32% -12.05% -18.59% -55.26% -53.74% -40.37% Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. 0.58% 5.45% 1.17% 11.22% 20.84% 24.96%

For the past year Martin Midstream Partners L.P. has -40.37% weaker performance while Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. has 24.96% stronger performance.

Summary

Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Martin Midstream Partners L.P.