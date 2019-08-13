Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP) Touches $4.36 Low on Aug, 13; Hecla Mining Co (HL) Sentiment Is 1.23

Hecla Mining Co (HL) investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.09, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 74 funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 60 sold and reduced holdings in Hecla Mining Co. The funds in our database now possess: 280.17 million shares, up from 272.42 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Hecla Mining Co in top ten equity positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 13 Reduced: 47 Increased: 52 New Position: 22.

The stock of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) reached all time low today, Aug, 13 and still has $4.14 target or 5.00% below today’s $4.36 share price. This indicates more downside for the $169.52M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $4.14 PT is reached, the company will be worth $8.48M less. The stock decreased 5.38% or $0.2481 during the last trading session, reaching $4.3619. About 157,121 shares traded. Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) has declined 53.74% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MMLP News: 25/04/2018 – MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP QTRLY NET INCOME PER UNIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO LIMITED PARTNERS – DILUTED $0.32; 26/03/2018 – Martin Midstream Partners Short-Interest Ratio Up to 8 Days; 19/04/2018 – Martin Midstream Partners Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution; 25/04/2018 – Martin Midstream Partners 1Q EPS 32c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Martin Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMLP); 15/05/2018 – Martin Midstream Partners L.P. Announces Participation in Stephens Energy Conference; 21/05/2018 – Martin Midstream Partners L.P. Announces Participation in the 2018 MLP & Energy Infrastructure Conference; 16/03/2018 – MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – DOES NOT ANTICIPATE PARTNERSHIP’S CASH FLOW TO BE IMPACTED BY ANNOUNCEMENT FROM FERC; 25/04/2018 – Martin Midstream Partners 1Q Rev $284.2M; 16/03/2018 Martin Midstream Partners L.P. Responds to FERC Announcement

U S Global Investors Inc holds 1.76% of its portfolio in Hecla Mining Company for 1.60 million shares. Van Eck Associates Corp owns 55.42 million shares or 0.63% of their US portfolio. Moreover, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust has 0.21% invested in the company for 70,000 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Sprott Inc. has invested 0.2% in the stock. Merian Global Investors (Uk) Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 6.19 million shares.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, produces, and markets precious and base metal deposits worldwide. The company has market cap of $752.54 million. The firm offers unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders; and lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates to custom smelters and brokers. It currently has negative earnings. It owns 100% interests in the Greens Creek mine located on Admiralty Island in Southeast Alaska; the Lucky Friday unit located in the Coeur dÂ’Alene mining district in northern Idaho; the Casa Berardi mine located in the Abitibi region of north-western Quebec, Canada; and the San Sebastian unit located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

The stock decreased 4.06% or $0.065 during the last trading session, reaching $1.535. About 6.75 million shares traded. Hecla Mining Company (HL) has declined 40.89% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.89% the S&P500. Some Historical HL News: 30/04/2018 – HECLA SETTLEMENT RESOLVES CHARGE, W/O ANY ADMISSION OF FAULT; 08/05/2018 – HECLA: DISCOVERIES AT CASA BERARDI, SAN SEBASTIAN, GREENS CREEK; 19/03/2018 – KLONDEX MINES LTD KDX.TO – CERTAIN MEMBERS OF KLONDEX’S BOARD AND MANAGEMENT TEAM WILL CONTINUE ON AT KLONDEX CANADA; 30/04/2018 – HECLA AGREES TO SETTLE UNFAIR LABOR PRACTICE CHARGE RELATED TO; 20/04/2018 – DJ Hecla Mining Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HL); 05/03/2018 Hecla Receives C$40 Million Investment from Ressources Quebec; 30/04/2018 – HECLA PRODUCTION GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED; 24/05/2018 – Hecla Announces Appointment Of Larry Radford As Chief Operating Officer; 24/04/2018 – FTC: 20181087: Hecla Mining Company; Klondex Mines Ltd; 05/03/2018 – HECLA GETS C$40M INVESTMENT FROM RESSOURCES QUEBEC

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company has market cap of $169.52 million. The companyÂ’s Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 26 marine shore terminal facilities and 14 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products. It currently has negative earnings. This segment also offers land rental services to gas and oil companies, as well as storage and handling services for lubricants and fuels.

Analysts await Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, up 116.67% or $0.28 from last year’s $-0.24 per share. MMLP’s profit will be $1.55 million for 27.26 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Martin Midstream Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -114.81% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.19, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold Martin Midstream Partners L.P. shares while 6 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 10.26 million shares or 5.15% more from 9.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holding Incorporated owns 18,000 shares. 13,334 were accumulated by Salient Advisors Limited Liability Corp. Deutsche National Bank Ag owns 65,475 shares. Hightower Ltd Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP). Raymond James And Associates has 46,056 shares. Albert D Mason Inc reported 27,166 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & invested 0% of its portfolio in Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP). Moreover, Retail Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP). California Public Employees Retirement System reported 0% in Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP). Zacks Investment Mngmt has 0% invested in Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) for 15,000 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.09% in Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP). Jane Street Ltd Liability Corp reported 60,528 shares. Acadian Asset Management Lc has 14,575 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 290,285 shares.